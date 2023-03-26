Home Sports Malta: Marcolini, for us Italy was an Everest – Football
(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 26 – “I can’t be happy if my team loses, the values ​​on the pitch were different but mine did what they had to. At first there was a miracle from Donnarumma, then at the first occasion we conceded goals and everything became more difficult”. So, interviewed by RaiSport, the coach of Malta, the Italian Michele Marcolini, after the match against Roberto Mancini’s Azzurri.

“My parents tried to be courageous – Marcolini continues – but against a great team like Italy if you go under almost immediately everything becomes difficult. They almost always had possession of the ball, we tried to be proactive but we failed in last step”. “In any case, Italy is Italy – adds the Malta coach -, for us an Everest to climb. The Azzurri were frightened for a moment with Satariano, then took control of the match as it should be. there was a possibility that they would take this match lightly after the defeat to England.” (HANDLE).

