ZAMOSC. Third in the sprint, in the second stage of the Tour of Poland, beaten by a whisker by Gerben Thijssen (Intermarchè) and Pascal Ackermann (Uae) and ahead of 90 calibers of the sprints such as Sam Bennett (Bra), fifth, Arnaud Demare (Groupama ) sixth, Elia Viviani (Ineos), seventh and His Majesty Marc Cavendish (Quickstep), tenth.

Jonathan Milan is back in great shape also on the road. That he had overcome the dark period of the three months out of action due to physical problems was already well understood at the beginning of July with the two victories in the World Cup on the track in Calì in Colombia, on Sunday 31 July at the Giro di Polonia, World Tour race, second stage and second day of road racing after the long stop started by those abdominal pains that emerged during the Northern campaign, the 21-year-old from Buja of Bahrain Victorious has confirmed that he is a champion with as yet unexplored power. Because? Hear the story of him. «Hard day towards Zamość, 205 km not difficult but characterized by rain and nervous running. I spent the day taking water bottles from the flagship and bringing capes to my teammates then, before the final circuit, our sprinter Phil Bauhaus punctured and I stopped to wait for him to bring him back to the group ».

olympics in tokyo 2020 Stratospheric Jonathan! Milan and the Azzurri win the gold medal in the pursuit antonio simeoli

05 August 2021



Just as the platoon, launched by the sprinter teams, and what teams as you have read, increased the speed to reabsorb the three protagonists of the escape from afar. Milan continues: «I had to launch Haussler, the last man for Bauhaus, but, after we managed to get back to the group, our sprinter did not queue. So at 400 meters I made the sprint ».

And what a sprint. Thijssen wins, Ackermann, always the one who had beaten him by a whisker a year ago in the last stage of the Giro di Sardegna, therefore the Friulian recovered.

Cycling Milan is still gold: in Calì dominates in the World Cup (with record) Antonio Simeoli July 10, 2022



«I am very happy, the team is very happy, even Bauhaus, our sprinter, congratulated me. Yes, this is the best result among the pros on the road also because it comes after a hard period in which I stayed at the post for weeks and I was able to recover thanks to the wonderful family, friends and the Bahrain Victorious and the Nazionalke who always have me supported by not rushing me. “

Now? Five stages to go until the end of the Tour of Poland, the sprinters will still have a couple of chances. Maybe. Milan will then continue into the road season: Hamburg, Tour of Germany, Tour of Croatia. No Europeans on the track) (and defending champion in the pursuit), in agreement with the club and national team. For the velodromes, an unmissable appointment at the Paris World Championships at the end of October. On the track of the 2024 Olympics.