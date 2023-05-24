Man City’s winning streak ends in Brighton

Manchester City have once again failed to win after twelve straight wins in the English Premier League. The “Citizens”, who were already champions, had to settle for a 1-1 draw with Erling Haaland, Kevin de Bruyne and Bernardo Silva on Wednesday evening in the follow-up game of the 32nd round at Brighton and Hove Albion, sixth in the table.

After a goal from Phil Foden (25′), the hosts quickly equalized through Julio Enciso (38′). It was the leader’s first loss of points since May 18. At that time there was a 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest for the Champions League finalists.

