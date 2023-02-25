Home Sports Man Convicted of Murder in 2021 Deadly Shooting of Afghan Refugee Uber Driver in San Francisco
Man Convicted of Murder in 2021 Deadly Shooting of Afghan Refugee Uber Driver in San Francisco

Man Convicted of Murder in 2021 Deadly Shooting of Afghan Refugee Uber Driver in San Francisco
  • An SF jury found 39-year-old Clifford Stokes guilty of first-degree murder for the 2021 fatal shooting of Afghan refugee Ahmad Fawad Yusufi while he was working as a rideshare driver in Portrero Hill, according to DA Brooke Jenkins’ office. Additionally, Stokes was convicted of charges including robbery, attempted robbery, shooting into an occupied vehicle, and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon. [KPIX]
  • An arrest has been made in connection to the hit-and-run that resulted in the death of 100-year-old Tzu-Ta Ko on February 19, 2023 near Oakland’s Lake Merritt, the Oakland Police Department said. OPD did not release the suspect’s name or age, but Santa Rita Jail records reportedly show that 48-year-old Akesha Roshan Norman was arrested and booked there Thursday night for a felony hit-and-run death. [breaking latest news]
  • San Francisco International Airport lost power for about half an hour Friday morning, although it has since been restored. According to the airport, the outage of an unknown cause affected domestic terminals and may have delayed ticketing, check-in, and baggage claim. [KRON4]
  • Detainees and legal aid groups have reported that over 80 individuals held at two privately-owned immigration detention centers in Kern County have been on a hunger strike for approximately one week, protesting poor conditions. On Friday, five of these striking announced they have sued the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and a private prison company for alleged retaliation. [KQED]
  • The Alameda County Fire Department said that over 100 vehicles were stranded on the East Bay’s Patterson Pass Road, also known as “Top of the World,” at around 5:30 a.m. on Friday. The 13-mile roadway begins at North Mines Road in Livermore and extends to Tracy, California, and apparently most of the cars got stuck on it because their drivers didn’t know how to drive in the snow. [SFGate]
  • A San Francisco high school student was injured during a gym class on Thursday, prompting a response from an ambulance and police to investigate if it was an assault, according to police and school officials. [breaking latest news]
Image of SFO via Getty Images.

