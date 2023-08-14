Man of the match? Coach’s words as motivation. The running back feels good

Lukáš Provod as the left back of football Slavia? Recently, perhaps still the product of an exuberant fantasy, but in recent days, reality and the successful materialization of the idea of ​​coach Jindřich Trpišovský. The twenty-six-year-old representative absorbs new habits quickly. “Now I feel comfortable in that position, but it’s not a given,” Provod pointed out after the last match in Mladá Boleslav, where the seamers won thanks to his very good performance and a crucial share in the goal difference 1:0.

