Marcus Rashford scored twice to continue his hot streak and help Manchester United overcome Leicester in the Premier League.
Rashford is in the form of his career and is leading United’s resurgence, taking his tally to 24 goals for the season with strikes in each half at Old Trafford.
Both efforts were clinical finishes, latching on to passes from Bruno Fernandes and Fred before bearing down on goal and coolly slotting past Danny Ward.
Substitute Jadon Sancho finished off a fine team move to seal all three points for Erik ten Hag’s side, but it could have been a very different story.
Leicester created the better chances when it was goalless and their failure to find a way past David de Gea proved costly.
The Spaniard made a stunning reflex save to deny Harvey Barnes from close range and kept out Kelechi Iheanacho’s diving header with another superb stop.
Defeat ended Leicester’s three-game unbeaten run and an inconsistent season sees them remain in 14th place in the table.
Red-hot Rashford leads United’s charge
Manchester United face the most important week of Ten Hag’s short tenure, coming up against Barcelona in their Europa League play-off second leg on Thursday, followed by a trip to Wembley where they face Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final.
They go into those two huge games bang in form, having lost just three of their 22 league games, and ruthless finishing ended Leicester’s challenge on this occasion.
Leading the charge is England international Rashford, who has now secured his most prolific campaign for United with three months still to play.
The 25-year-old took his tally to 17 goals in 18 games since the end of the World Cup, the most by a player in Europe’s top five leagues.
His goals had the hallmarks of a player full of confidence, stroking into the net when through on goal and he could have had a hat-trick when he beat two defenders but drilled his shot straight at Ward.
Diogo Dalot missed a glaring chance from six yards out, miscuing the excellent Fernandes’ cross, while Lisandro Martinez headed against the crossbar in a second half that was bossed by the home side.
United’s aim at the start of the campaign would have been a return to the Champions League and they are well on their way to achieving that, lying third in the table and 10 points clear of Tottenham in fifth.
Looking above them, is a title charge out of the question? United are five points adrift of leaders Arsenal, although the Gunners have played a game fewer.
Foxes rue missed chances
This was a case of what might have been for Leicester.
Brendan Rodgers’ side came into the game following a thumping 4-1 victory over Spurs last Saturday but will rue the failure to take their opportunities this time.
De Gea denied Barnes and Iheanacho to claim a 180th clean sheet for the Red Devils, drawing alongside Peter Schmeichel’s club record.
Leicester’s January signing Tete flashed a shot wide of the far post and James Maddison dragged an effort off target as the Foxes went home empty-handed.
They will look to get back to winning ways but face another big test, hosting top of the table Arsenal on Saturday (kick-off 15:00 GMT).
Player of the match
RashfordMarcus Rashford
Leicester City
-
Squad number10Player nameMaddison
-
Squad number7Player nameBarnes
-
Squad number1Player nameWard
-
Squad number14Player nameIheanacho
-
Squad number24Player nameMendy
-
Squad number37Player nametete
-
Squad number22Player nameDewsbury-Hall
-
Squad number27Player nameChestnuts
-
Squad number16Player nameKristiansen
-
Squad number3Player nameField
-
Squad number15Player nameSouttar
-
Squad number8Player nameTielemans
-
Squad number26Player nameTalking
-
Squad number42Player nameSoumare
-
Squad number9Player nameVardy
Line-ups
Man Utd
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1by Gea
- 20Sharing
- 2Lindelöf
- 6Lee Martinez
- 23ShawSubstituted forWan-Bissakaat 69′minutes
- 15SabitzerSubstituted forMainooat 80′minutes
- 17FredSubstituted forMcTominayat 59′minutes
- 8Bruno Fernandes
- 27Weghorst
- 49garnachoSubstituted forSanchoat 45′minutes
- 10RashfordSubstituted forFieldat 69′minutes
Substitutes
- 12Malacia
- 19Early
- 22Heaton
- 25Sancho
- 28Pellistri
- 29Wan-Bissaka
- 36Field
- 39McTominay
- 73Mainoo
Leicester
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Ward
- 27Chestnuts
- 15Souttar
- 3FieldBooked at 45mins
- 16Kristiansen
- 22Dewsbury-HallSubstituted forTielemansat 59′minutes
- 24MendyBooked at 48minsSubstituted forSoumareat 59′minutes
- 37teteSubstituted forTalkingat 75′minutes
- 10Maddison
- 7Barnes
- 14IheanachoSubstituted forVardyat 75′minutes
Substitutes
- 8Tielemans
- 9Vardy
- 18Amartey
- 20Click
- 21Ricardo Pereira
- 25Patience
- 26Talking
- 31Iversen
- 42Soumare
- Referee:
- Stuart Attwell
- Attendance:
- 73,578
Live Text
-
Match ends, Manchester United 3, Leicester City 0.
-
Second Half ends, Manchester United 3, Leicester City 0.
-
Attempt missed. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Jadon Sancho.
-
Foul by Scott McTominay (Manchester United).
-
James Maddison (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
-
Attempt saved. James Maddison (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jamie Vardy.
-
Corner, Leicester City. Granted by Lisandro Martínez.
-
Attempt blocked. James Maddison (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
-
Attempt saved. Anthony Elanga (Manchester United) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lisandro Martínez.
-
Attempt blocked. Wout Weghorst (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes with a cross.
-
Attempt saved. Wout Weghorst (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jadon Sancho.
-
Attempt blocked. Harvey Barnes (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
-
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
-
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Diogo Dalot.
-
Attempt blocked. Dennis Praet (Leicester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Harvey Barnes.
-
Attempt blocked. James Maddison (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jamie Vardy.
-
Substitution, Manchester United. Kobbie Mainoo replaces Marcel Sabitzer.
-
Foul by Anthony Elanga (Manchester United).
-
Timothy Castagne (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
-
Victor Lindelöf (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.