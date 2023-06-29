Manchester United have agreed a deal with Chelsea to sign Mason Mount for up to £60 million ($75.7m).

A third bid of £55m was rejected last week, but he has now agreed to pay an initial fee of £55m plus a hard add-on of £5m.

Mount has been cleared to undergo a medical and finalize his personal terms, with the club to finalize the paperwork. He will sign a contract with United until 2028, with an option to extend for a further year.

United have warned Chelsea they will not accept an improved £50m plus £5m offer and are considering alternatives, with the west London club offering a £58m plus £7m add-ons.

But talks between the two clubs resumed earlier this week and appear to have finally yielded a positive outcome for all parties.

Mount has one year left on his contract at Stamford Bridge, but contract talks have broken down and Chelsea are desperate to accommodate the England international’s desire for a potential exit.

The 24-year-old, who came through Chelsea’s academy, has made 195 appearances for the club since making his first-team debut in 2017, scoring 33 goals.

He spent two seasons on loan at Arnhem Waiters Derby County between 2017 and 2019. Frank Lampard established himself as a first-team regular in his first season at Chelsea.

Mount suffered a pelvic injury towards the end of the 2022-23 season and missed Chelsea’s final day against Newcastle United.

Is he suitable for Manchester United?

Karl Anka’s Analysis

The move has potential, but might not be a smooth adjustment. The most obvious move was Mount replacing Christian Eriksen next to Casemiro. Mount could provide the same progressive passing, set-piece passing and late access to Eriksson’s box, all while increasing United’s defensive intensity when out of control.

United have a certain way of finding a player who is seven years younger than the Dane, who can produce the same attacking effect as well as excellent defensive resistance. The question is whether being better than Eriksson or United’s other midfielders is a good enough benchmark for what United want to achieve in coming seasons.

(Photo: Ryan Pierce/Getty Images)

