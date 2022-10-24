Home Sports Man Wan: Cristiano Ronaldo may return to the first team after meeting Ten Hag on Tuesday, the latter believes Cristiano Ronaldo can still play a role – yqqlm
Sports

Man Wan: Cristiano Ronaldo may return to the first team after meeting Ten Hag on Tuesday, the latter believes Cristiano Ronaldo can still play a role – yqqlm

by admin
Man Wan: Cristiano Ronaldo may return to the first team after meeting Ten Hag on Tuesday, the latter believes Cristiano Ronaldo can still play a role – yqqlm

Original title: Man Wan: Ronaldo may return to the first team after meeting Ten Hag on Tuesday, the latter believes Ronaldo can still play a role

Live it, October 25th. According to the “Manchester Evening News“, Ten Hag will have face-to-face talks with Ronaldo on Tuesday, after which Ronaldo may return to first-team training.

In Manchester United’s 2-0 victory over Tottenham, Ronaldo refused to come off the bench + left the field early, was suspended for one game within the club + suspended training, and did not play against Chelsea. The reporter revealed that although Ronaldo arrived at the base with the U21, he had personal training with the coach.

Ten Hag gave Manchester United two days off after their 1-1 draw with Chelsea on Saturday. Ten Hag will meet with Ronaldo on Tuesday, “Man Wan” said,This is the first time Ronaldo has spoken to Ten Hag since he was punished by the club. The two sides hope to find a common ground. Ten Hag believes that Ronaldo can still play a role in his team.

Manchester United will play Sharif at home in the fifth round of the Europa League on Thursday. “Man Wan” said that Ronaldo can return to the lineup in this game, but he needs to convince Ten Hag that he agrees with Ten Hag’s plan and satisfy Ten Hag’s request.

Last Thursday, Cristiano Ronaldo spoke out after being suspended and suspended from training. He explained his behavior on ins and posted a support for his teammates on the day of the match against Chelsea.

See also  Inter, page of Flamengo: "Vidal is coming". Check the like of Arturo

（laughing）

Ronaldo left the field early again and was fined and suspended + suspended training! Return to Sohu, see more


Editor:

Statement: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

You may also like

It is revealed that Ten Hag will have...

Sassuolo-Verona 2-1: Ceccherini, Laurienté and Frattesi

Zhang Zhizhen ranks among the top 100 in...

Juve, capital gains investigation: the next steps, what...

Sassuolo-Verona, Bocchetti: “To eat your hands to have...

Alcaraz, in Basel first victory of n.1. Sinner...

Sassuolo-Verona, Dionisi: “We were light on their goal....

Vlahovic: ‘2022 did not go well, but Juve...

Basket Feltre puts under the Monastier

Serie B, Ascoli-Cagliari 2-1: Dionisi and Mendes on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy