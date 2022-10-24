Original title: Man Wan: Ronaldo may return to the first team after meeting Ten Hag on Tuesday, the latter believes Ronaldo can still play a role

Live it, October 25th. According to the “Manchester Evening News“, Ten Hag will have face-to-face talks with Ronaldo on Tuesday, after which Ronaldo may return to first-team training.

In Manchester United’s 2-0 victory over Tottenham, Ronaldo refused to come off the bench + left the field early, was suspended for one game within the club + suspended training, and did not play against Chelsea. The reporter revealed that although Ronaldo arrived at the base with the U21, he had personal training with the coach.

Ten Hag gave Manchester United two days off after their 1-1 draw with Chelsea on Saturday. Ten Hag will meet with Ronaldo on Tuesday, “Man Wan” said,This is the first time Ronaldo has spoken to Ten Hag since he was punished by the club. The two sides hope to find a common ground. Ten Hag believes that Ronaldo can still play a role in his team.

Manchester United will play Sharif at home in the fifth round of the Europa League on Thursday. “Man Wan” said that Ronaldo can return to the lineup in this game, but he needs to convince Ten Hag that he agrees with Ten Hag’s plan and satisfy Ten Hag’s request.

Last Thursday, Cristiano Ronaldo spoke out after being suspended and suspended from training. He explained his behavior on ins and posted a support for his teammates on the day of the match against Chelsea.

