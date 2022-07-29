Original title:Manwan: De Jong’s unpaid wages by Barcelona is the crux of Manchester United not giving up Anthony

Live it on July 29 When talking about the transfer situation of Manchester United, the “Manchester Evening News” said that De Jong’s unpaid wages by Barcelona is still the crux of his transfer, and Manchester United has not given up Anthony.

Manchester United’s pursuit of De Jong has entered its twelfth week, and De Jong’s role has been diminished with Barcelona’s signing of Conte, the Dutch midfielder who has been playing at centre-back during Barcelona’s pre-season. According to Manchester United, the crux of De Jong’s unpaid wages remains, with the 25-year-old owed 17 million euros by Barcelona.

With the new La Liga season starting in two weeks, Barca are under increasing pressure to sell players to meet the league’s strict salary cap and to register new players. Multiple sources have confirmed that De Jong would prefer to stay at Barca, but United have added confidence that De Jong has worked with Ten Hag, who also sees De Jong as “the right player”.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have not given up on Anthony despite Ajax’s €80m price tag, with Ten Hag speaking in an interview last week about the importance of increasing the team’s options, while the Red Devils are currently lacking in attack. back.

In addition, Manchester United also plans to introduce a backup goalkeeper and right-back. In terms of players leaving the team, Wan-Bissaka can be sold, and Bailly, Tuanzebe, Phil Jones, Brandon Williams and Telles are also on the sale list.

