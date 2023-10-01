Manager Buck Showalter Fired after Disappointing Season: New York Mets in Search of New Direction

Buck Showalter Fired as Manager of New York Mets After Disappointing Season

NEW YORK — The New York Mets have fired manager Buck Showalter following a disappointing season that resulted in the team’s failure to make it to the playoffs. Showalter, 67, announced his departure ahead of the team’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies, and just minutes later, the Mets confirmed the decision.

The Mets finished the season with a lackluster 74-86 record, a staggering 29 and a half games behind the National League East champions, the Atlanta Braves. It was a bitter disappointment for a team with high expectations, especially considering they have one of the largest payrolls in baseball.

Showalter was originally set to lead the team in their final game of the season at Citi Field. However, with his departure, the Mets are now expected to name David Stearns as their new president of baseball operations. This move would give Stearns the opportunity to select his own manager.

In a statement, Mets owner Steve Cohen acknowledged Showalter’s contributions to the team, including a 101-win season and a postseason berth in the previous year. However, Cohen emphasized the need for a new direction and thanked Showalter for his dedication to the game.

“We will begin the search for a new manager immediately,” Cohen said. “Buck is a generational manager, and we value what he has done for our team. The commitment and heart that Buck brings to the game will be felt in our organization for many years to come.”

The Mets now face a critical offseason as they search for a new manager who can lead the team to success. It remains to be seen who will take on the task of turning the team around and guiding them back to contention in the upcoming season.