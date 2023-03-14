Home Sports Manager copying Mussolini, Anastasio resigns – Politics
Manager copying Mussolini, Anastasio resigns – Politics

The president of the 3-I company, Claudio Anastasio, has resigned. It is learned from government sources. According to La Repubblica, Anastasio had sent the members of the board of directors of the public company that manages the software systems of Inail, Inps and Istat an email with an explicit quotation from Benito Mussolini’s speech in January 1925, in which the head of fascism claimed political responsibility for the Matteotti crime.

