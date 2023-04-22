Home » Manchester City 3-0 Sheffield United: Superb Riyad Mahrez hat-trick settles FA Cup semi-final
Manchester City 3-0 Sheffield United: Superb Riyad Mahrez hat-trick settles FA Cup semi-final

Manchester City 3-0 Sheffield United: Superb Riyad Mahrez hat-trick settles FA Cup semi-final
Riyad Mahrez scored the first ever FA Cup semi-final hat-trick at Wembley and the first in the semi-finals of the competition since Manchester United’s Alex Dawson in 1958

Riyad Mahrez scored the first hat-trick in an FA Cup semi-final since 1958 as Manchester City kept their quest for the Treble on course by outclassing Sheffield United at Wembley.

The Blades battled gamely throughout and even missed a big early chance when Iliman Ndiaye saw his shot saved by Stefan Ortega but once Mahrez scored his first from the spot two minutes before half-time, City made their class count.

He opened the scoring after Daniel Jebbison fouled Bernardo Silva, before taking advantage of a wide open Sheffield United defence to score the second with a solo effort just after the hour.

Mahrez then got his third, the first in a semi-final in this competition since Alex Dawson achieved the feat for Manchester United in 1958, when he swept Jack Grealish’s cross past Wes Foderingham after 66 minutes.

It gave City manager Pep Guardiola the luxury of taking off key men such as Erling Haaland, Grealish, Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan in readiness for what is shaping up as a defining Premier League title meeting with current leaders Arsenal at Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

City and Guardiola have had a highly satisfactory week after reaching the Champions League semi-final, setting up an FA Cup final with either Brighton or Manchester United and seeing main rivals Arsenal drop points in the league.

More to follow.

Manchester City

  1. Squad number4Player namePhillips
  2. Squad number47Player nameThe foot
  3. Squad number80Player namePalmer
  4. Squad number82Player nameLewis

Sheffield United

  1. Squad number18Player nameFoderingham

  2. Squad number15Player nameAhmedhodzic

  3. Squad number12Player nameEgan

  4. Squad number19Player nameRobinson

  5. Squad number2Player nameBaldock

  6. Squad number8Player nameBerge

  7. Squad number16Player nameNorwood

  8. Squad number4Player nameFleck

  9. Squad number13Player nameLowe

  10. Squad number36Player nameJebbison

  11. Squad number29Player nameI’m going

  1. Squad number6Player nameBasham

  2. Squad number9Player nameMcBurnie

  3. Squad number10Player nameSharp

  4. Squad number17Player nameCoulibaly

  5. Squad number20Player nameBogle

Line-ups

Man City

Formation 3-4-3

  • 18Ortega
  • 2Walker
  • 25Akanji
  • 14Laporte
  • 8GundoganSubstituted forPhillipsat 75′minutes
  • 20Bernardo SilvaSubstituted forLewisat 81′minutes
  • 21Gómez
  • 19Álvarez
  • 26Mahrez
  • 9HaalandSubstituted forThe footat 68′minutes
  • 10GrealishSubstituted forPalmerat 67′minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Ruben Dias
  • 4Phillips
  • 5Stones
  • 16Rodri
  • 17De Bruyne
  • 31Ederson
  • 47The foot
  • 80Palmer
  • 82Lewis

Sheff Utd

Formation 3-5-2

  • 18Foderingham
  • 15AhmedhodzicSubstituted forCoulibalyat 76′minutes
  • 12Egan
  • 19Robinson
  • 2BaldockSubstituted forBogleat 76′minutes
  • 8BergeSubstituted forBashamat 75′minutes
  • 16NorwoodBooked at 74mins
  • 4FleckSubstituted forSharpat 66′minutes
  • 13Lowe
  • 36JebbisonSubstituted forMcBurnieat 58′minutes
  • 29I’m going

Substitutes

  • 1Davies
  • 6Basham
  • 9McBurnie
  • 10Sharp
  • 17Coulibaly
  • 20Bogle
  • 26Clark
  • 30Arblaster
  • 35Brooks

Referee:
Stuart Attwell

Attendance:
69,603

Live Text

