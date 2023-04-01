Mohamed Salah has scored 11 goals in 18 Liverpool appearances against Manchester City in all competitions

Manchester City maintained the pressure on Premier League leaders Arsenal by shrugging off the absence of the injured Erling Haaland to outclass Liverpool with a magnificent display at Etihad Stadium.

City’s 42-goal striker was ruled out with a groin injury, but Pep Guardiola’s reigning champions demonstrated their all-round strength by coming from a goal down against a Liverpool side who have made life so difficult for them in the past, to run out convincing winners.

Liverpool caught City with a counter-attack after 17 minutes to take the lead, Diogo Jota making the break before Mohamed Salah applied a thumping finish.

City responded in devastating fashion with the outstanding Jack Grealish, who made a crucial intervention on Salah when Liverpool had the chance to double their lead, crossing for Julian Alvarez to equalise after 27 minutes.

Alvarez was the creator as City went ahead 53 seconds after the break, his raking pass finding Riyad Mahrez, who crossed for Kevin de Bruyne to slide home from close range.

John Stones delivered a masterclass in an unaccustomed role which saw him advance into midfield but also drop back into defence when required, and with City in total control Ilkay Gundogan added the third after a goalmouth skirmish.

Grealish deserved a goal and it duly arrived in the 74th minute when he timed his arrival perfectly to turn in De Bruyne’s cross as Liverpool ended beaten and bedraggled.

Grealish shows his class

When Grealish was substituted to a standing ovation late on, he fully deserved the accolade after a performance of the highest class.

The 27-year-old England winger tormented Trent Alexander-Arnold, delivered an equaliser on a plate for Alvarez and then scored the fourth goal that gave the scoreline a more accurate reflection of City’s supremacy over Liverpool.

Among all of his contributions, the lung-busting run to chase back and block Salah as the Egyptian raced clear with the option of setting up Jota was vital. Seconds later he was playing in Alavarez and City were level.

Grealish has grown into his role at Manchester City and clearly has the faith of his manager, who embraced him in a bear hug as he left the field.

Even stripped of Haaland, City were scintillating and gave a graphic demonstration of the gap that has opened up between them and Liverpool, who have been the only side to provide them with serious opposition in the title race in recent years.

The stylish performance of Stones, spending time breaking up attacks and spraying passes around in midfield to show what a naturally gifted footballer he is, showed that Guardiola’s side have many strings to their bow and this was a huge reminder to Arsenal that they will not give up their title without a fight.

More to follow.

Player of the match Grealish Jack Grealish

Line-ups Man City Formation 3-2-4-1 31Ederson 3Ruben Dias25Akanji6What 16Rodri8Gundogan 17De Bruyne5Stones19Álvarez26Mahrez 10Grealish 31 Ederson

3 Ruben Dias

25 Akanji

6 What

16 Rodri Booked at 33mins Substituted for Bernardo Silva at 83′ minutes

8 Gundogan

17 De Bruyne

5 Stones

19 Álvarez

26 Mahrez

10 Grealish Substituted for Palmer at 89′ minutes Substitutes 2 Walker

4 Phillips

14 Laporte

18 Ortega

20 Bernardo Silva

21 Gómez

32 Perrone

80 Palmer

82 Lewis Liverpool Formation 4-3-3 1Alisson 66Alexander-Arnold5Konate4van Dijk26Robertson 19Elliott3Fabinho14Henderson 11Salah18Steel20Whom 1 Alisson

66 Alexander-Arnold

5 Konate

4 van Dijk

26 Robertson Substituted for Tsimikas at 70′ minutes

19 Elliott Substituted for Oxlade-Chamberlain at 70′ minutes

3 Fabinho

14 Henderson

11 Salah Booked at 19mins Substituted for Nuñez at 70′ minutes

18 Steel Substituted for Milner at 82′ minutes

20 Whom Substituted for Firmino at 70′ minutes Substitutes 2 Gomez

7 Milner

9 Firmino

15 Oxlade-Chamberlain

21 Tsimikas

27 Nuñez

29 Arthur

32 Matip

62 Kelleher Referee: Simon Hooper Attendance: 52,877 Live Text Match ends, Manchester City 4, Liverpool 1. Second Half ends, Manchester City 4, Liverpool 1. Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Virgil van Dijk. Foul by Julián Álvarez (Manchester City). Konstantinos Tsimikas (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Foul by Jordan Henderson (Liverpool). Substitution, Manchester City. Cole Palmer replaces Jack Grealish. Foul by Julián Álvarez (Manchester City). Ibrahima Konaté (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Attempt blocked. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne. Attempt saved. Julián Álvarez (Manchester City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne with a through ball. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the right wing. Foul by Konstantinos Tsimikas (Liverpool). Substitution, Manchester City. Bernardo Silva replaces Rodri. Substitution, Liverpool. James Milner replaces Cody Gakpo. Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Attempt blocked. Rodri (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Riyad Mahrez. Attempt saved. Jack Grealish (Manchester City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.