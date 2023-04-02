Original title: Manchester City 4-1 Liverpool tactical analysis

According to news on April 2, Manchester City beat Liverpool 4-1 at home. The two teams that were still competing for the championship last season are no longer at the same level this season.

Every time it comes to a key game, Guardiola will “do the whole job”, and this time against Liverpool is no exception.

In fact, Guashuai has tried the 3241 formation this season. This time, pushing Stones to the midfielder and partnering with Rodri is obviously much better than the previous test of the teenager Lewis.

Stones and Rodri double midfielder; De Bruyne and Gundogan double midfielder, forming a rectangular midfielder. Mahrez and Glarish flanked, and Alvarez stepped forward.

Liverpool has actually tested the rectangular midfield play, but the staffing of this game did not realize this play, so they are at an absolute disadvantage in the midfield duel.

Before City equalized that goal in the first half, the positioning of the two sides showed the formation very clearly. De Bruyne, Mahrez, and Gundogan made three consecutive exquisite passes and penetrated Liverpool’s defense in an instant.

In fact, this ball is not a quick counterattack, but a positional battle between the two sides. On the one hand, it does verify that Guardiola’s 3241 formation is very advanced. On the other hand, it also shows that Liverpool’s current defense has indeed declined a lot in strength and hardness.

Stones touched the ball 80 times and passed 63 times with a pass accuracy rate of 96%. Among them, 14 passes were made in the offensive third area and 12 were successful. All 3 long passes were accurate, 2 successful tackles and 2 successful tackles.

Guardiola himself is constantly upgrading his tactics, and he is also constantly improving the abilities of the players in the team. And these new attempts are also based on Manchester City's system, and England national team coach Southgate may not be able to imitate it.

Manchester City's goal shortly after the start of the second half was a classic quick counterattack. Fabinho tried to head the ball to Trent Alexander-Arnold up front, but it was a mistake. Arnold immediately put pressure on Ake who was holding the ball, but Ake didn't panic. He turned around and passed the ball, and the ball went to the left wing Glarish. Glarish did not go forward to the bottom, but knocked the ball horizontally. Alvarez transferred to Mahrez who inserted on the right. Mahrez crossed and De Bruyne pushed into the net.

Liverpool's midfield strangling ability has declined, causing central defender Van Dijk to play very hard and distressed. At the moment when Alvarez took the ball and was about to transfer, Van Dijk hesitated. He wanted to go up to hit the little spider again, but when he saw De Bruyne who was about to plug in, he was afraid that there would be a gap behind him. At that moment, it was equivalent to Van Dijk's 1 defense and 2 defenses. The left-back Robertson tried to create an offside, but failed.

In the past, when Liverpool lost the ball in the frontcourt, Mane would take the lead in making a high press to delay the opponent's counterattack. But after Mane left the team, the intensity and efficiency of this high-position press in the frontcourt declined rapidly.

Gundogan's supplementary shot was actually humiliating Liverpool's defense. How many people were in the restricted area? Apart from goalkeeper Alisson, there are as many as 8 Liverpool players! They seem to be in position, seem to be defending, in fact there is no active defensive action, let Manchester City pull back and forth from left to right, from inside to outside. Arnold fell to the ground to block Alvarez's shot, but there was no teammate to block Gundogan.

In terms of chance balls created by opponents in the Premier League this season, Liverpool ranked second to last (80 times in 27 games), and Fulham ranked first (86 times in 28 games). This also proves from the side how good Liverpool's defense is this season. sloppy.

Grealish has finally justified his £100m tag. Manchester City 4-1 Liverpool last night, Glarish performed amazingly on both offense and defense. Salah counterattacked quickly, and Glarish chased back quickly. If it weren't for his key first block, Salah's cross might find Jota who was plugged in, and 0-2 would be difficult. Then Manchester City counterattacked, Grealish made a pass from the left, and Alvarez pushed in front of the goal to equalize the score.

In the second half, Grealish made a curve ball with his right foot and was saved by Alisson from the baseline. And when Manchester City lost the ball in the frontcourt, Glarish was very proactive. He turned around and chased the ball to tackle Elliott, which is enough to prove that Manchester City played more aggressively than Liverpool.

In 74 minutes, Glarish and De Bruyne played consecutive 2-to-1 cooperation on the left. Glarish fell to the ground and shot, sealing the victory 4-1. Guardiola also said after the game that Grealish and Mahrez played well on both sides.

