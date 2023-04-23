Manchester City 6-2 West Ham: Chloe Kelly double helps hosts jump to second in WSL

Chloe Kelly scored twice in the first seven minutes as Manchester City thrashed West Ham United to rise to second in the Women’s Super League.
Just 65 seconds separated the England forward’s goals as City took control early at the Academy Stadium.
Emma Snerle pulled one back for the visitors with a curling shot four minutes later but Laura Coombs’ header restored the hosts’ two-goal advantage midway through an all-action first half.
WSL top-scorer Khadija Shaw swivelled to score her 17th goal of the season after the break and Steph Houghton’s birthday goal made it five.
An unfortunate Khiara Keating own goal briefly reduced the deficit but City striker Mary Fowler scored her first WSL late on to complete the scoring.
City, who jump above Arsenal and Chelsea, now trail WSL leaders Manchester United by just three points. West Ham are eighth and remain winless in 2023.
Kelly shines in sparkling City performance
Both Shaw and West Ham striker Viviane Asseyi had already headed very good chances over the bar before Kelly punished a Hawa Cissoko mistake to give the home side the lead.
The defender let the ball under her foot and Kelly reacted quickly to surprise and wrong-foot goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold with a first-time effort from 30 yards.
She added a second straight from kick off, cleverly letting Shaw’s pass run across her body and thumping the ball into the bottom corner from just outside the box.
The City number nine also had a hand in three of the other four goals.
The exception was the third, scored by an unmarked Coombs after Lauren Hemp’s excellent cross from the right.
But it was Kelly who played in Kerstin Casparij to set up Shaw, her left-wing corner that Alex Greenwood flicked on for Houghton to tap in at the far post and her right-swing corner that was nodded in by Fowler.
Only a brilliant save from West Ham goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold, tipping her thunderous long-range strike around the post, denied Kelly a hat-trick in a magnificent display.
Line-ups
Man City Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 35Keating
- 2CasparijSubstituted forOuahabiat 70′minutes
- 6Houghton
- 5Greenwood
- 14Morgan
- 12Angeldahl
- 25Hasegawa
- 7CoombsSubstituted forCastellanosat 63′minutes
- 9Kelly
- 21ShawSubstituted forFowlerat 71′minutes
- 11HempSubstituted forSatinat 75′minutes
Substitutes
- 1Roebuck
- 3Stokes
- 8Fowler
- 10Castellanos
- 13Satin
- 15Ouahabi
- 42Dahou
West Ham Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Arnold
- 3Shimizu
- 22Fisk
- 23CissokoSubstituted forLonghurstat 57′minutes
- 2SmithSubstituted forDentonat 70′minutes
- 19HayashiSubstituted forThestrupat 70′minutes
- 15ParkerSubstituted forTysiakat 82′minutes
- 7Evans
- 10Brynjarsdóttir
- 8SnerleSubstituted forAtkinsonat 70′minutes
- 26asseiBooked at 83mins
Substitutes
- 5Tysiak
- 11Atkinson
- 12Longhurst
- 14Thestrup
- 17Phillies
- 18Denton
- 28Hillyerd
- Referee:
- Jane Simms
- Attendance:
- 2,649
Live Text
-
Match ends, Manchester City Women 6, West Ham United Women 2.
-
Second Half ends, Manchester City Women 6, West Ham United Women 2.
-
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Risa Shimizu.
-
Attempt blocked. Chloe Kelly (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
-
Offside, West Ham United Women. Mackenzie Arnold tries a through ball, but Viviane Asseyi is caught offside.
-
Attempt missed. Chloe Kelly (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Mary Fowler.
-
Offside, Manchester City Women. Yui Hasegawa tries a through ball, but Hayley Raso is caught offside.
-
Attempt saved. Deyna Castellanos (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Yui Hasegawa.
-
Offside, West Ham United Women. Izzy Atkinson tries a through ball, but Amalie Thestrup is caught offside.
-
Viviane Asseyi (West Ham United Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
-
Deyna Castellanos (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
-
Foul by Viviane Asseyi (West Ham United Women).
-
Substitution, West Ham United Women. Amber Tysiak replaces Lucy Parker.
-
Goal! Manchester City Women 6, West Ham United Women 2. Mary Fowler (Manchester City Women) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Chloe Kelly with a cross following a corner.
-
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Mackenzie Arnold.
-
Attempt saved. Yui Hasegawa (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Hayley Raso.
-
Foul by Yui Hasegawa (Manchester City Women).
-
Viviane Asseyi (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
-
Attempt missed. Hayley Raso (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Chloe Kelly.
-
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Amalie Thestrup.