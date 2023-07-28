Manchester City: Algeria winger Riyad Mahrez joins Al-Ahli in £30m deal

Riyad Mahrez has completed his transfer from Manchester City to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli.

City paid £60m for Algeria winger Mahrez in 2018, and he scored 15 goals in 47 games in the Blues’ Treble-winning campaign last season.

He had two years left on his contract but was an unused substitute for both the FA Cup and Champions League finals.

The likes of Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante and Ruben Neves have already followed Cristiano Ronaldo to Saudi Arabia this summer, while Steven Gerrard has been named Al-Ettifaq manager and Michael Emenalo has been appointed the SPL’s director of football.

Former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson became the latest high profile player to move to Saudi Arabia when his transfer to Al-Ettifaq was confirmed on Thursday.

The country’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) has also taken over four of the SPL’s leading clubs, including Al-Ahli, as the league aims to become one of the top five in the world.

Mahrez was the only senior player to miss City’s pre-season tour of Asia.

The futures of England defender Kyle Walker, Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva and Spain defender Aymeric Laporte have all been the subject of speculation this summer, but all three have travelled.

Reports in Germany have suggested Bayern Munich have agreed a deal for Walker, but it is thought they are wide of the mark.

Portugal full-back Joao Cancelo is also part of the City squad after Bayern chose not to take up the option of turning last season’s six-month loan into a permanent deal.

It is understood goalkeeper Zach Steffen is absent with a knee injury, although City are open to the idea of the USA international moving on this summer.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

