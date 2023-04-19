Manchester City and Inter join the semi-finals without trembling

Manchester City’s Norwegian striker Erling Haaland leads Bayern’s French defender Dayot Upamecanon in Munich on April 19, 2023. ODD ANDERSEN / AFP

A dream poster and a Milan derby: the semi-finals of the Champions League will offer an exceptional program after the qualification, Wednesday April 19, of Manchester City at the expense of Bayern Munich (1-1), and the ‘Inter who dismissed Benfica (3-3). The English club thus sees defending champions Real Madrid stand in their way – with a fantastic attacking duel between Erling Haaland and Karim Benzema on the horizon – while the Interists will do battle with their rivals from the ‘AC Milan.

To reach the final four, Manchester City held the shock Wednesday evening on the lawn of Bayern Munich (1-1) after having done most of the work in the first leg by winning 3-0. Dominated, the Citizens took advantage of the lack of German realism, a recurring problem lately in Munich.

Two occasions perfectly illustrated this observation in the first period: a duel missed by Leroy Sané, yet ideally launched by Jamal Musiala, against Ederson (17e), and a counter initiated by Kingsley Coman in added time, with a slip from Musiala which allowed the City defense to recover (45+2).

Haaland misses a penalty, and scores

Shaken, Pep Guardiola’s side could have returned to the locker room with peace of mind with a one-goal advantage, if Haaland had not completely missed, in the 37e minute, a penalty generously awarded for an elbow from Dayot Upamecano that lightly grazed the ball, after defending almost the entire opportunity with his hands behind his back.

Finally, it’s after a new big Munich action once again brought by Coman to the 57e minute, that City took shelter on a clinical counter thanks to the indestructible Haaland. At the start and at the conclusion of the action with Kevin De Bruyne, the Norwegian, helped by the slide of Dayot Upamecano on the greasy lawn of the Allianz Arena, did not miss another opportunity to register his twelfth goal of the competition, to kill all suspense and lower the atmosphere by several tones in the stadium (0-1).

The equalizer of Joshua Kimmich, who converted a penalty awarded for a handball by Manuel Akanji in the 83e minute, simply allowed Bayern to save the honor (1-1), and to have the right to watch the enticing Real-City on television. It will be a rematch of last season’s spectacular semi-final, won by Madrid led by Benzema, after extra time in the return leg at home. On the bench also will take place a duel of giants between the Real of the Italian Carlo Ancelotti (quadruple winner of the Champions League) and the Manchester City of the Spaniard Pep Guardiola (double winner with Barcelona). A final before time, with the advantage for the Citizens of hosting the return match in mid-May at their Etihad Stadium.

The inter clinic

For its part, Inter Milan, the last Italian team to have lifted the Cup with big ears in 2010, finds the final square of the Champions League, thirteen years after its last appearance at this level. To offer the tifosi nerazzurri a new and thrilling European derby against the Rossoneri, Inter were able to be particularly clinical by scoring three times on their three shots on target in the match.

As on the first leg in Lisbon, the elf Nicolo Barella opened the scoring, following a perfect sequence of feigned right, shot from the left, after an exchange with Lautaro Martinez (1-0, 14e). The leader of the Portuguese championship had the merit of not breaking up. And after a dangerous free kick from Alex Grimaldo (30e), Norwegian Fredrik Aursnes beat Denzel Dumfries to equalize with a header (1-1, 38e).

Still two goals from a possible extension at the break, the Eagles tried to increase the pressure, but without being dangerous. And Inter perfectly exploited the spaces that opened up to close the affair, first on an acceleration from Federico Dimarco concluded by Martinez (2-1, 65e) then on a curled shot from Joaquin Correa (3-1, 78e).

Inter’s Argentinian striker Lautaro Martinez (striped jersey in the center) drives the ball into the back of the net, against Benfica, on April 19, 2023, in Milan. LUCA BRUNO / AP

If the hope of playing a C1 semi-final for the first time since 1990 was then gone, Benfica did not want to stop there, and snatched the draw in extremis thanks to Antonio Silva (3-2, 86e) and Petar Musa (3-3, 90+5).

Not enough to spoil the San Siro party, which is about to boil even more in a few weeks for the third 100% Milanese opposition in the Champions League, two decades after the first two. Both times the Rossoneri had qualified. But after getting out of a difficult group with Bayern Munich and FC Barcelona and overcoming the Portuguese double obstacle Porto-Benfica, Inter will have no desire to leave the Istanbul final to the Milanese rival.

