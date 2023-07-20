Home » Manchester City and Leipzig Reach Agreement on Gvardiol Transfer
Manchester City and Leipzig Reach Agreement on Gvardiol Transfer

July 20

According to Romano, Manchester City has reached an agreement with Leipzig Red Bull to sign Josco Gvardiol. The 21-year-old player, who agreed to personal terms with City a month ago, has reportedly completed the first part of his medical examination.

Gvardiol’s imminent arrival at Manchester City could lead to the departure of Aymeric Laporte, who has fallen out of favor under Pep Guardiola and has been linked with a return to Athletic Bilbao.

Previously, City had offered a €75m bid for Gvardiol, but it was rejected by RB Leipzig. Talks between the two clubs are still ongoing, with Leipzig insisting on a world-record transfer fee for a defender.

Gvardiol has been a subject of interest from Leeds United in the past and has expressed his desire to play in the Premier League. In an interview earlier this year, he mentioned Leeds’ coach Marcelo Bielsa, saying, “Bielsa is a good coach, I don’t know if you know that, but the goal of my career is to play in the Premier League.”

The Croatian international scored a goal against Manchester City in Leipzig’s Champions League tie in February, which ended in a 1-1 draw. However, his team was heavily beaten 7-0 in the second leg. Gvardiol will be Manchester City’s second signing in the Premier League transfer window, following the arrival of his Chelsea compatriot, Mateo Kovacic.

In other news, Manchester City has agreed to sell Riyad Mahrez to Saudi Arabian side Jeddah National, making room for a new winger in the team. Barcelona’s Rafinha and Dani Olmo are among the potential targets under consideration.

