Manchester City and OKX together for the new digital kits

Manchester City take another step towards expanding their brand in the metaverse with a new initiative created in collaboration with OKX, the world’s leading Web3 technology company and Training Kit Partner of the club, with which they have kicked off a new campaign metaverse avatar interactive with the Citizens

The initiative “Play for the City” offers fans the opportunity to customize their own digital avatars in branded training and warm-up kits OK and use them in over 4 thousand apps thanks to the collaboration with Ready Player Me.

This is the official presentation video of the new Citizens experience: Create your personalized Manchester City avatar now!

Kicking off are Manchester City’s best footballers, in the form of giant avatars flying over the Etihad Stadium and the city of Manchester as fans make their way towards the stadium.

This new virtual experience aims to bring City fans and others to “Play for City” within the major metaverse platforms currently in existence through their own personalized digital avatars in the kit Manchester City x OKX.

The platform Playforthecity.com allows fans to create their own bespoke avatars in seconds using augmented reality and by sharing them on social media using #playforthecity also enter a sweepstakes for the chance to win exclusive Manchester City and OKX prizes .

Yahoo was also involved in the creation of this experience, using its premium content creation team and technology to bring the experience to life and spread the word to fans.

Manchester City has always been very attentive to new technologies and from a metaverse perspective has already developed various initiatives that we have previously talked about on our site, which you can find collected here:

This campaign is another example of how Manchester City are achieving their goal of improving the fan experience and helping people embrace what OKX considers “a new way of doing the internet”.

It is time for clubs and all players in the Sport Industry to seize the opportunities that technology makes available to create new ways of involving fans and emerge in an increasingly vast entertainment market populated by realities from sectors that cannot can no longer be considered complementary or alternative, but in fact represent the new competition.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________

Write to us now and let’s design your new Sport Business strategy