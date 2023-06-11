Manchester City and Pep Guardiola win Champions League: press reviews

Dhe English soccer champions Manchester City have won the Champions League for the first time. The team led by German international Ilkay Gündogan and coach Pep Guardiola beat Inter Milan 1-0 (0-0) in the final on Saturday in Istanbul. The international press writes:

Italy:

“Gazzetta dello Sport”: “Tears of champions. Inter, how annoying! Inter leaves the pitch in tears but with their heads held high. There was no more honorable way to lose the final to a stronger team, the best in the world, perhaps the greatest in the long history of the Premier League.”

“Corriere dello Sport”: “Inter, bitter tears in Istanbul. City wins the Champions League. A goal from Rodri sealed the defeat for Inzaghi’s side, who performed with pride and regret. Lautaro and Lukaku miss great chances in the final.”

“La Repubblica”: “Inter locked the lion in a cage for almost 70 minutes, but then got distracted for a moment, just one, and got eaten.”

“Tuttosport”: “The shattered dream. The Nerazzurri play evenly, but are punished by mistakes and bad luck: Lukuku “parries” against Dimarco and then misses with a header. Guardiola manages the treble – but there is also a treble for Italy: All three European finals this year were lost.”

“Il Messaggero”: “Great performance by the Nerazzurri: Guardiola’s passion and pride win. He conquers the Champions League with a team that is not extraordinary. Now Guardiola can also leave Manchester, retire and enjoy life because he has won everything.”

Spain:

“Marca”: “City and Guardiola touch the sky. A goal from Rodri gives Peps City their first ever Champions League title.”

“Mundo Deportivo”: “Manchester City has finally found its gold. They can lift their first Champions League trophy, the big dream of the Arab owners who bought the club in 2008 and started signing stars. It’s the magic treble by beating Inter Milan, who put up more resistance than anyone expected.”

“AS”: “City ends his nightmare, Guardiola his special drama.”

“La Vanguardia”: “City crowns itself king of Europe and gets the treble.”

“Sport”: “Historical pep! Manchester City finally win the Champions League with a smashing Rodri goal, beating a relentlessly struggling Inter. Guardiola is already a legend, being the only coach to have won two trebles with two different teams. City’s Guardiola climbs the Olympus of European football.”

Great Britain:

The Guardian: “For Manchester City it was the icing on the cake, the trophy they wanted to complete the ultimate set. It is often said that clubs must suffer before they win the Champions League and as City have done, particularly in the Pep Guardiola years when dominance at home was no guarantee in Europe’s most elite and unpredictable competition.”

The Telegraph: “They have already been English champions seven times in twelve years and now Pep Guardiola’s side have repeated the epic success of Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United in 1999 – Premier League, FA Cup and the Champions League.”

The Sun: “Man City win historic treble as Pep Guardiola’s men emulate Man United’s legendary 1999 team and beat Inter Milan.”

“Daily Mail”: “City’s Turkish Delight: City crown themselves Champion of Europe and complete historic treble.”

France:

L’Equipe: Citizen Kings. Manchester City wins its first Champions League and gets the treble.”

“Le Figaro”: “The esthete Pep Guardiola is finally rewarded with City. The Spanish tightrope walker, master of beautiful play and innovation, has reconciled with the CL. Twelve years after his last coronation, his consecration at the helm of Man City on Saturday erases his past disappointments.”

Switzerland:

“Blick”: “Defying all odds – City for the first time CL winner! Finally! In the second attempt at the final and in the umpteenth overall, Manchester City wins the Champions League.”

“Tages-Anzeiger”: “Manchester trembles against Inter to triumph”

Austria:

“Kronen-Zeitung”: “The coronation! City stars are the kings of Europe.”