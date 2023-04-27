Manchester City Arsenal, Guardiola: ‘We have the title in our hands, let’s take it home’. Video

Domination of Manchester City in the big match at the top of the Premier League. One month from the end of the championship, the Citizens won 4-1 and moved within 2 of Arsenal with two games still to be recovered (West Ham and Brighton). Satisfied Pep Guardiola : “We are also in the Champions League semi-final and in the FA Cup final. This victory helps a lot, but reality could be deceiving: they are two points ahead of them. I wish they would already give us the 6 points to be in front . We must not lose concentration, now let’s think about resting. We certainly have the championship in our hands and we have to take it home “.

Arteta: “We still believe in it”

Bad stop for the Gunners, beaten for the third time this season by their rivals for the league and FA Cup title. “We have to be fair and accept that they deserved to win – said Mikel Arteta -. They were better than us especially in the first half, they took advantage of the individual situations they created. We haven’t fought enoughwe did not carry out what we had prepared. When they upped their game, the gap was huge“. The Arsenal coach is not looking for an alibi: “We have also had absentees in recent months, but we were in the lead. They have been better than us, we have to raise our level. The title? I still believe it because I have seen incredible things in this championship: inertia can change, but we have to be there starting from the next match”.