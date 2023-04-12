Guardiola’s team is still the main favourites.

In the press conference that preceded Manchester City-Bayern Munich, Thomas Tuchel had supported how sleep was the best form of preparation. Ironically, she later added that it was sometimes difficult for him to sleep and that just Monday morning he woke up early and ran to the training ground to think about the game. The echo of these words can only recall perhaps the most serious of the historical faults of his adversary, Pep Guardiola: heoverthinking which had led him to upset his teams in the Champions League and which, among other things, had cost him the most excellent of the previous ones between the two: the 2021 Porto final.

If Guardiola can be blamed for numerous episodes of overthinking, it should be noted that, approaching this match, the Catalan coach has adopted a choice of continuity with his last games. The idea of ​​having four central defenders on the pitch, using John Stones as a partner of Rodri in the midfield, it is not unheard of and, in general, in recent games he has given more order to Manchester City’s possession. The real surprise, paradoxically, was the return of Bernardo Silva on the pitch and, above all, in his “natural” role: that of a tall winger.

The general feeling is that Guardiola, well aware of the thin margins on which these matches move – Ruben Dias, in the press conference said, decidedly lacking in originality, that the details would have decided this clash – wanted to adopt greater prudence, giving up a player like Mahrez who is more capable of making an impact in the final meters but, at the same time, more prone to errors in possession. The choice of the Portuguese can be read from this point of view: sacrificing Mahrez’s plays but having more stability and more order in possession.

Bernardo Silva’s performance proved Guardiola right.

For Tuchel this was the second important match of his management – ​​the first, against Borussia Dortmund, he had won 4-2 – and in the end his choices didn’t deviate too much from the ideal ones. The only real trouble for the former Chelsea manager to manage was the one linked to the absence of Choupo-Moting in front, resolved by proposing a trident without references made up of Sané, Coman and Gnabry and thus renouncing Mané. The only other doubt was related to the pair of full-backs but in the end the German opted for a more cautious approach: Benjamin Pavard on the right and Alphonso Davies on the left, with Cancelo, ex of the day, alone on the bench.

The first few minutes of the match seemed to confirm both teams’ decision to take fewer risks. One of the features that will accompany the whole game, however, emerges immediately when Upamecano slides twice – once by returning, the other on a dribble by Grealish – within 40 seconds of kick-off. In the first few minutes it can be seen quite clearly Manchester City’s intention to control the game with possessionunlike Bayern who almost obsessively look for their wingers – Coman on the right, Sané on the left – also and above all with direct launches, so much so that Sané himself calls for calm after just three minutes.

City’s first chance, after just over five minutes, comes from Bernardo Silva: the Portuguese receives in an open position from Akanji and, with a touch underneath, evades Alphonso Davies’ first intervention. The Canadian, however, can always take advantage of his incredible speed and thanks to it he manages to recover, pushing Bernardo towards the outside. At this point the Portuguese is forced to go back, until he sees De Bruyne who had approached to give support. Bernardo serves him and KDB, almost telepathically, lifts a soft cross in the center of the area but instead of finding Haaland he finds Gundogan who sends high.

For almost the entire initial phase, Bayern’s pressing attempts collided with the great confidence of the City players. While forcing some errors on the side of Akanji – certainly the most in difficulty of all City – Bayern players never manage to create good transition situationsboth for the excellent re-attack by Akanji himself and for the two extraordinary performances by Stones and Rodri, always in the right place when it comes to recovering or consolidating possession.

Around the quarter of an hour the first cracks in Bayern’s possession began to emerge, with Sommer taking too long to control a back pass from Kimmich and was forced to postpone hastily to prevent Haaland slipping the ball from him on the goal line.

This is perhaps the first episode in which pressure from Manchester City sends Bayern into crisis.

City are definitely the liveliest team on the pitch and they demonstrate it in the 21st minute, when Akanji attacks Musiala following a throw-in in the Bayern trocar. The German is unable to control the ball and sends it into Davies and then onto the feet of Rodri. The Spaniard makes use of all his qualities in the first game and supports Gundogan. The touch would be too strong but the City captain finds a beautiful first play, cueing Grealish who controls and, turning, supports for Haaland, who finds the ball on the left just inside the area. The Norwegian’s shot isn’t flawless and ends up in the centre, but this is perhaps the first action in which City manage to pick up the pace well.

Shortly after, Bayern also managed to have their chance: Sané managed to escape from Akanji and put in a good ball for Musiala who, however, saw his shot blocked by Ruben Dias. In the following action it was again Ruben Dias who closed on Sané on the edge of the area and served Rodri, who launched De Bruyne in transition. On the Bayern frontline, City already have five men: De Bruyne widens for Grealish, Grealish returns centrally from Gundogan, who unloads for Rodri who widens on Bernardo from the opposite side. At this point, the Portuguese looks for yet another duel with Alphonso Davies but gives up on dribbling and comes back, serving Stones who gives it back to him. Bernardo receives and unloads on Rodri just outside the area. The Spaniard eluded Musiala’s retreat with a rather awkward touch but managed to move the ball to the left and kicked rounds. The left foot wouldn’t be his strong foot but the shot still traces a perfect parable that closes in the corner, beating Sommer and bringing City forward. The camera takes Tuchel and Guardiola as they retreat towards the benches: one annoyed, the other cheering.

Rodri’s goal that unlocked the match.

From the goal onwards, the game takes on its definitive shape: Bayern, having to expose themselves, end up being in too much hurry, making much more mistakes with the ball. Tuchel reverses the two tall wingers, trying to enhance Akanji’s difficulties by placing an even more athletic and explosive player like Coman on his side. The initial deployment, however, does not seem to play into the ex-Chelsea manager’s hands, given that Bayern evidently suffer from the lack of an advanced referenceoften looking for support from the wingers who are easily readable for the City defense and struggling to involve Gnabry in the central areas of the pitch.

The best moment for Tuchel’s team comes between the two halves but remains mainly episodic, so much so that the main opportunities are Sané’s four shots from outside between the 45th and 55th minutes. Own in this phase it is possible to grasp particularly well how apt the choice of Bernardo Silva is by Guardiola. The Portuguese, in fact, shows all his attention in the non-possession phase, always closing very well on Alphonso Davies, but also his shrewdness, breaking up two potential good plays for Bayern with two tactical fouls – he will also be booked for the second.

In this phase, however, Bayern also began to show their difficulties very clearly, risking giving away the second goal due to a misunderstanding between Upamecano and Sommer at the edge of the area. Manchester City, after a very tense quarter of an hour, regain control of the game. The last chance for the Germans came just before the 70th minute, when Pavard attacked the area well but was unable to make good impact on a cross from Coman.

Almost as a punishment, after less than a minute Upamecano inaugurates his personal horror show by making himself remove ball and Grealish just outside the area. The Englishman, with a brilliant back-heel play, serves Haaland, who crosses in the middle finding Bernardo Silva himself, who closes the game by crossing his head, legitimizing Guardiola’s choice even more, if it were possible.

The mistake on the second goal puts the match and qualification down for City but, above all, marks the beginning of Upamecano’s personal nightmare, who begins to string together a series of mistakes both with and without the ball. Invariably, Haaland closes the game, which in the area almost appears out of nowhere behind the Frenchman and with his right foot lands on goal on a header from John Stones. The final is simple management of Manchester City, who also have time to touch the fourth goal with Rodri.

This is for Guardiola’s team it’s a heavy victory not so much for the result as much as for the feeling of having had, to varying degrees, control over the game from start to finish. In recent years he has always blamed the City manager for wanting to exercise excessive control over Champions League matches, only to be disappointed when confronted with their unpredictability. Having dominated one of the main favorites to victory in this way marks a further step in maturation for him and for his team.

The Catalan coach can bring home many positive signs, ranging from the mental strength of his players – never really dropped in level, not even when put under pressure by Bayern – to individual performances. In this match we saw a Rodri present in all phases of the game and in all areas of the field, with a worthily performance crowned by the goal that put the game downhill. Furthermore, his partnership with John Stones has once again proved to be extremely solid both with and without the ball, a sign that Guardiola has finally managed to find the formula to guarantee balance for his Manchester City even with Haaland on the pitch.

Rodri unleashed a total performance.

Tuchel, on the other hand, showed that he still doesn’t have the fate of Bayern Munich fully in hand, something reasonably predictable just three weeks after taking office in Nagelsmann’s place. His arrival, on the other hand, could not solve Bayern’s problems instantly and definitely Manchester City are the least suitable team to face in delicate moments like these. Assuming a comeback in next week’s Munich match is unlikely, this would become the Bavarians’ third successive quarter-final eliminations. Next year Tuchel will have to think about how to improve this result. Possibly without losing sleep over it.