Manchester City beat Real Madrid 4-0 in the Champions League final

Erling Haaland took the curve with the Norwegian flag to cheer, Pep Guardiola kept clapping his hands and thanked his exceptional talents after a show of force: the star ensemble from Manchester City is very close to salvation in the Champions League. The Skyblues, driven by captain Ilkay Gündogan, robbed the record champion Real Madrid of their breath in the giant duel, booked their final ticket with the 4-0 (2-0) success and finally want to hold the “handle pot” in their hands in Istanbul.

Bernardo Silva put the hosts ahead with two goals in the 23rd and 37th minutes. According to UEFA, goal number three was a goal by Manuel Akanji (76′), although Real’s Éder Militao had directed the ball decisively into his own goal. Julián Álvarez (90+1), who had just come on as a substitute, finished the game. The first leg ended 1-1. Manchester will be the favorite against Inter Milan on June 10 (9 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Champions League, on ZDF and on DAZN) in the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul.

The Nerazzurri had also impressed in their semi-final victories in the “local derby” against city rivals AC (2-0, 1-0) and could win the title in the premier class for the first time in 13 years.

Despite huge investments, City has only managed to reach the 2021 final so far. Two years ago, Guardiola’s team lost to Chelsea under current Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel. The will to make it this time and to end Guardiola’s long dry spell is all the greater. Since 2011 – at that time still in the service of FC Barcelona – the Catalan has been waiting for his third Champions League title.

“Real and Manchester are currently the two best teams in Europe,” said Real’s coach Carlo Ancelotti in the run-up to the game at the Etihad Stadium – not only the Italian saw the clash between the two industry giants as an anticipated final. It was also a special match for Ancelotti personally: he was on the touchline for the 191st time in the Champions League, making him the manager with the most games in the history of the competition ahead of Alex Ferguson (190).



A big win: Manchester City’s Haaland, Akanji and Dias celebrate beating Real Madrid

Image: Reuters



The first few minutes in Manchester must have been among the most stressful for the otherwise cool Ancelotti. City was very dominant against the deep and far too passive guests. Rodrigo (7th) and again and again Erling Haaland (7th, 13th, 21st), who should not be guarded by the German national player Antonio Rüdiger but by Eder Militao, missed the best chances. Guardiola could hardly believe it, but then cheered.

Real was initially kept in the game solely by the brilliant goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. In the 35th minute of the game, Toni Kroos set the first exclamation mark from Real’s perspective with a brilliant long-range shot on the crossbar. But at the break, his team had their backs to the wall.

A year ago, Real lost 4-3 in the semifinals in Manchester, but won the second leg in Madrid 3-1 and also defeated Liverpool FC in the final. It was Kroos’ fifth triumph at the time, he had won the Champions League once with Bayern and four times with Real. There will be no fifth title with the royals this season. Compatriot Gündogan can continue to hope for the first time, and also as the first thanks to the captaincy, to hold the handle pot with City in his hands.

“What bothers me is the first 20, 25 minutes. They lost the game to us,” said Kroos at DAZN and spoke of a deserved departure: “Of course, it’s not that we didn’t want to. They were hard to get hold of. We were often a meter or two apart and didn’t really get into the duels.”

The Spanish champions came out of half-time with improved body language, but City remained dangerous. Gündogan, who had been in the final with Borussia Dortmund in 2013, kept looking for the way to the penalty area, which Rüdiger also defended from the 63rd minute of the game. Real fought hard to get the goal back – but the attacking artists from Manchester, who eliminated Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals, proved that they can also defend with great passion.