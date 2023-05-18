Manchester City defeats Real Madrid: Champions League press

Dhe international press has responded enthusiastically to Manchester City’s performance in the Champions League semi-final second leg against Real Madrid. For the “Guardian” the 4-0 victory was “football perfection, a museum piece”. The Telegraph saw “Football from Another Planet”.

England

„Guardian“: “It was probably City’s greatest achievement under Pep Guardiola, a kind of footballing perfection, a museum piece, not just a lesson but a scolding. Pep’s crew has the perfection of a finely executed military campaign, the perfection of wealth and strength.”

„Telegraph“: “It was football from another planet, especially in the first half where no team in the world could have matched them. Real were taken apart. Inter won’t stand a chance against what may prove to be the all-time greatest in English football history.”

„Sun“: “Four Midable! It was a night that culminated in a seven-year reign, in which perfection was on display and the impossible dream of treble became the unlikely probability. Guardiola must have felt as if he had died and gone to heaven.”

Spain

“Sports world“: “The painful knockout speeds up departures and renewals at Real. Guardiola’s team defeated weak Madrid with ease.”

“Brand”: “The monster wasn’t Haaland. How Real Madrid capitulated completely to the overwhelming Manchester team was a shock of historic proportions.”

„As“: “City took revenge on Real for dropping out in the semifinals last year. They deserved the win.”

Italy

“Gazzetta dello Sport”: “Guardiola’s Martians advance to the final. Inter can only tremble in the face of this team. Manchester City are sinking Real Madrid, who have never looked so pale and confused.”

Sports Courier: “Manchester City is a team of monsters that can handle any opponent. It seems like the team consists of 14 players and not 11.”

„Tuttosport“: “A hurricane of goals drives Manchester City to Istanbul. If Inter coach Inzaghi saw the match, he will be worried. Manchester City are wiping out Real Madrid, one team.”

“The Republic”: “Manchester City lion crushes Ancelotti’s Real and testifies to be the strongest team in the world. Having drawn 1-1 in the first leg, the match ends in humiliation for Los Blancos, who are defeated by the brutal beauty of the Catalan Guardiola.”

“The print”: “The experienced Real players capitulate to the adrenaline, the technique and the quality of Guardiola’s squad. Real doesn’t get a ball for half an hour. That’s not a good prospect for Inter in Istanbul.”