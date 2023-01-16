Rise to the third place in the standings and maintain the fourth-line championship

Manchester City Derby Manchester United 2-1 reversal at home

Source: Tribune





Reporter Li Yutong

On the evening of January 14th, Beijing time, the focus of the 20th round of the Premier League, Manchester United defeated Manchester City 2:1 at home and won the 130th Manchester Derby.

In the first 60 minutes of the game, both sides played a little abnormally. Frequent passing errors made the game unable to proceed in a smooth rhythm. In the first half, the two sides only scored 6 shots in total. The balance of the game was tipped in the 60th minute when Grealish’s header gave City the lead. But then came the most controversial scene of the game. In the 80th minute, Rashford was in an offside position and on the passing route of his teammates at the same time, but he did not touch the ball. B Fee pushed in and scored. After discussion, the referee ruled that the goal was valid. This controversial penalty completely became the turning point of the game. Manchester United scored two goals in 4 minutes and successfully completed the reversal.

After Ronaldo left the team, Ten Hag replaced Maguire with Luke Shaw as the team’s main central defender, righted Rashford, and made him the core of the team’s striker. Under a series of measures, Ten Hag’s persistence has had an effect. After the World Cup, Manchester United maintained a complete victory in the 7 games, and the league standings has quietly climbed to third place, only 1 point away from Manchester City. At the same time, Manchester United is the only Premier League team still competing for the title this season. The current situation may indeed be: after Ronaldo left the team, Manchester United began to slowly get better.

After Ten Hag took over the team, Manchester United also changed people’s impression of “going to the doctor in a hurry” in people’s minds. Everyone they bought can make up for the team’s shortcomings, the price is more reasonable, and the operation is more rational. In the current winter window, Manchester United only loaned Crystal Palace goalkeeper Butlan to replace Dubravka who left the team. At the same time, they spent 3 million euros on loan to center Verhorst to fill the vacancy of the team’s high center forward. Compared with the “brainless” transfer that cost tens of millions or even hundreds of millions of euros before, but it was incomprehensible, Ten Hag’s transformation and improvement of Manchester United are multi-faceted, and it can be seen that a good coach is very important to a football team. The importance of the team.