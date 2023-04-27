Manchester City dominates Arsenal (4-1) and gets closer to the title of champion of England

Erling Haaland scores the fourth goal for Manchester City against Arsenal (4-1) at the Etihad stadium in Manchester (England), April 26, 2023. DAVE THOMPSON / AP

By winning with authority against Arsenal (4-1), under the leadership of a sparkling Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester City may have tipped the race for the title of champion of England. The Mancunians came back to within two points of the Gunners, Wednesday April 26, during the 33e daytime.

The ranking may still indicate that Arsenal is first, the Londoners left the lawn looking defeated. With two more games to play, Manchester City have a hand in retaining their title, despite their tight schedule. The club has ten games left to play by the end of the season, or even eleven if the club qualifies for the Champions League final by taking out Real Madrid in the semi-finals.

After conceding three draws in the last three days and seeing their lead melt away, Arsenal is no longer the team that, a month ago, knew how to force the decision. Conversely, City, which has taken twenty-eight points out of a possible thirty in the last ten days, is sprinting towards its fifth title in six years, producing its effort in the home stretch.

Erling Haaland decisive

The meeting was also a shining demonstration of what Erling Haaland can bring to Manchester. Long in check in front of Aaron Ramsdale (28e42e53e) or clumsy (36e), before closing the scoring in added time (4-1, 90e + 5), Haaland especially offered a recital of discounts and openings, serving two goals to De Bruyne.

From the 7e minute, back to goal and the duel with Rob Holding, he temporized perfectly before serving De Bruyne, who played Gabriel to place a shot from twenty meters along the post (1-0). At the 54e minute, facing the game, this time, he again fixed the opposing defense well before ideally shifting the Belgian who scored by hitting between the legs of Holding (3-0).

The good operation of Liverpool

Meanwhile, on a free kick, the “divine redhead” had dropped the ball on the head of John Stones who had in return sent him into the opposing goal, even if it took the intervention of the VAR to convince the umpire that the defender was indeed a fraction of a millimeter behind the last defender at the start of the ball (2-0, 45e + 1). Four minutes from the end, while the Citizens were sparing themselves for their upcoming deadlines, Holding reduced the score (3-1). Arsenal thus recorded their twelfth consecutive defeat in the league against City, who had also beaten them in the Cup this season.

In the other evening games, Liverpool did an excellent job by winning 2-1 at West Ham, despite a quick opener from former Lyonnais Lucas Paqueta. The Reds move sixth on goal difference ahead of Tottenham, who host Manchester United on Thursday, with both sides having 53 points and the same number of games. For their part, Chelsea continue to brood, beaten at home by Brentford (2-0), while Nottingham Forest temporarily extricated themselves from the red zone by beating Brighton (3-1), undoubtedly worn out by their half. – FA Cup final lost on penalties against Manchester United on Sunday.