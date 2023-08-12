Home » Manchester City Dominates Opening Game of Premier League Season with 3-0 Victory Over Burnley
Sports

Manchester City Dominates Opening Game of Premier League Season with 3-0 Victory Over Burnley

by admin
Manchester City Dominates Opening Game of Premier League Season with 3-0 Victory Over Burnley

Title: Manchester City Defeats Burnley 3-0 in Opening Game of Premier League Season

Byline: CCTV News

Date: August 12, 2023

Manchester City started the 2023-2024 Premier League season on a high note, as they secured a convincing 3-0 victory over Burnley in their opening game. The match, which took place on August 12, showcased the prowess of Manchester City’s players and highlighted their determination to reclaim the Premier League title.

The game kicked off at 3:00 pm, with Manchester City playing away against Burnley. In a remarkable performance, Erling Harland shone in the first half, scoring two goals and setting the tone for Manchester City’s dominant display. Unfortunately, a setback occurred when Kevin De Bruyne was forced to retire from the game due to injury in the 23rd minute. Mateo Kovacic replaced him on the field.

Manchester City showcased their team cohesion throughout the match, with Rodri and Alvarez contributing vital assists. In the 35th minute, Kyle Walker’s intricate play followed by a precise cross from Alvarez led to Harland scoring his second goal of the game, further extending Manchester City’s lead to 2-0.

As the game progressed, Manchester City did not relent in their pursuit of victory. In the 74th minute, Phil Foden’s free kick sparked chaos in front of Burnley’s goal, providing Rodri with an opportunity to score with a powerful volley. This goal secured a comfortable 3-0 lead for Manchester City.

The match also marked the debut of Manchester City’s new signing, Gwadiol, who came off the bench in the 78th minute, showcasing his potential and adding to the team’s already formidable lineup.

However, the game was not without controversy. In the dying moments of the match, Burnley’s Zaluri received a red card for a reckless challenge on Walker, as confirmed by VAR.

See also  Colombian Attacker Roger Martínez Set to Return to Racing de Avellaneda in Argentina

Manchester City’s victory away at Turf Moor puts them in a strong position as they aim to regain the Premier League title. Blue Moon, the nickname of Manchester City, made a stellar start to the new season, showcasing their determination and skill.

Manchester City’s next match will be eagerly awaited by their fans and opponents alike, as they look to maintain their winning momentum and continue their pursuit of glory in the Premier League.

You may also like

In the Premier League there will be even...

Kočar finished third in Prachatice

Mbappe and Neymar not in the PSG squad...

Protein foods: do we really need them?

Leonardo Prenga signed in Teramo

the disillusionment of the Bleues, again repressed at...

Juve Atalanta, the probable formations for the friendly

Gosens leaves Inter Milan for Union Berlin and...

Bomb alert in Paris, Eiffel Tower evacuated: bomb...

Bundesliga: “Tchickbude” paved the way for the Linz...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy