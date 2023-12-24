Manchester City easily won the last Club World Cup before the restructuring and set a new record in team history – Sports – China Engineering Network

Manchester City easily won the championship and set a new record in team history

Tianjin Daily News (Reporter Gu Ying) In the early morning of yesterday, Beijing time, the 2023 Club World Cup, the last edition of the Club World Cup under the current competition system, had its climax. Champions League champion Manchester City faced South American Copa Libertadores champion Fluminense. It was a match filled with excitement and intense competition.

Only 40 seconds into the game, Alvarez scored, marking the fastest goal in the history of the Club World Cup final. This set the tone for Manchester City’s dominance throughout the match. In the end, Manchester City defeated Fluminense 4-0, securing their first Club World Cup title in the team’s history. This victory also marked their fifth championship win in various competitions throughout the year, setting a new record for the club.

The Club World Cup, which has its roots in the Intercontinental Cup founded in 1960, has seen several changes in its format and sponsors over the years. In recent years, the competition has struggled to capture widespread attention. Despite this, FIFA has recently announced a new plan to revamp the competition. The current format will be suspended in 2024, and the new version of the Club World Cup will be launched in 2025.

Under the new plan, the Club World Cup will be expanded to include 32 teams, with participation from the original 7 teams. The competition system will be similar to the World Cup, and it will also be held every four years. This move is aimed at rejuvenating the competition and increasing its appeal to a broader audience.

As Manchester City celebrates their historic win at the 2023 Club World Cup, football fans around the world eagerly await the changes and excitement that the new format will bring in 2025.

