The Premier League has referred Manchester City to an independent commission over its alleged rule breaches

Former captain Vincent Kompany says he is “very sceptical” of people “pointing fingers” at Manchester City after the club was charged by the Premier League with breaking financial rules.

In a statement, City said they were “surprised” by the charges.

“I look at it and sometimes roll my eyes a little bit,” Kompany said.

“No doubt there’s a lot of righteousness in the world to come and tell you what you’ve done wrong, and then if everybody looks at themselves, I think the football industry in general is not one that can afford to point the finger too many times,” the Burnley manager added.

“I think all of you will have a little bit of a smile on your face to know what the football industry is about. I’m very sceptical when people start pointing fingers.

“Do the best for yourself and let’s try and improve all the time but I’m a little bit sceptical when the fingers get pointed easily.”

Kompany won four Premier League titles during an 11-year spell at Etihad Stadium from 2008 until 2019.

The charges against City, who were taken over by the Abu Dhabi United Group in 2008, relate to a period between 2009 and 2018 – during which the club won all six of its Premier League titles.

The Premier League has referred the club to an independent commission over alleged rule breaches, with possible punishments ranging from a fine and points deduction to expulsion from the league.

City said in a statement: “The club welcomes the review of this matter by an independent commission, to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence that exists in support of its position.

“As such we look forward to this matter being put to rest once and for all.”