Long-distance question and answer between Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Pep Guardiola. The Milan striker, who has been coached by the Spaniard at Barcelona, ​​in recent days, speaking of the possibility that the Catalan will improve Haaland, said: “It depends on Guardiola’s ego. Whether he lets him get bigger than him or not. He didn’t allow me to improve, but also others, he didn’t just happen to me ”.

Clearly the City coach is not there and at the press conference he replied to the Swede as follows: “He is right, he is absolutely right. In this club, in this team, my ego is beyond any other person, any player. I don’t like it when Erling scores three goals and all the spotlight is on him. I am so jealous! Honestly, I’m so jealous! ”. So far Haaland has scored 22 goals in 15 games for City this season: “I said ‘Erling, please no more goals, otherwise the papers won’t talk about me and just me.’ He is right Ibrahimovic, he knows me perfectly. Maybe he can write another book. Am I being ironic? No, I am right in what I am saying. My ego is super ”.