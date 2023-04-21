Manchester City is caught in the Haaland trap

11
Erling Haaland has never scored as many goals in a season as a Premier League player. But maybe the Norwegian Manchester City is facing luck.
Even when Erling Haaland is not on the pitch, he draws attention. When Manchester City’s top scorer was recently unable to take part in a significant match against Liverpool (4-1) for the first time since moving from Dortmund in the summer of 2022, he performed a celebration show instead of a goal show. He celebrated every goal with his father in the stands as enthusiastically as if he had scored it himself.