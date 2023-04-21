Home » Manchester City is caught in the Haaland trap
Sports

Manchester City is caught in the Haaland trap

by admin
Manchester City is caught in the Haaland trap

Erling Haaland has never scored as many goals in a season as a Premier League player. But maybe the Norwegian Manchester City is facing luck.

Julián Álvarez still accepts standing in Erling Haaland’s shadow.

Michael Regan / Getty

Even when Erling Haaland is not on the pitch, he draws attention. When Manchester City’s top scorer was recently unable to take part in a significant match against Liverpool (4-1) for the first time since moving from Dortmund in the summer of 2022, he performed a celebration show instead of a goal show. He celebrated every goal with his father in the stands as enthusiastically as if he had scored it himself.

See also  Belluno at work, three news for coach Alessio Dal Pont

You may also like

Bundesliga: Bayern, Dortmund and the question of the...

Rome, the goal that tells us everything by...

Premier League: Julian Nagelsmann is said to have...

Diet for women over 50

Bayer Leverkusen in the semifinals of the Europa...

Serie A2 Old Wild West, second phase –...

Ice hockey DEL: Ingolstadt vs. Munich – live...

Sampdoria, Edoardo Garrone: ‘Ferrero made a mistake, plan...

there is an epidemic in Italy! Children are...

BAIC Men’s Volleyball Championship Finals won the first...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy