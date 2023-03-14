Everything ready for the return match between the English team and the German to start

Pep Guardiola’s men could not prevail in the first leg

Manchester City y Leipzig They are ready to play the second leg of the qualifying round for round of 16 from Champions League to be held at the Etihad Stadium.

In this regard, the group led by Pep Guardiola will come to the dispute after have drawn in the first leg (1-1). Prior to that, the citizens finished the group stage in first place in Group G with 14 points and +2 on goal differentialwhich translates into four wins and two draws.

Besides, the Red Bulls finished the initial phase of the tournament in second place in Group Fhaving added 12 points and +4 in terms of average goals after four victories y of defeats.

SCHEDULE AND WHERE TO SEE THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE MATCH ON TV

The match between Manchester City y Leipzig from second leg of the Champions League round of 16 this will take place Tuesday, March 14 at 9:00 p.m.and it can be seen in Spain through Movistar Champions League y Movistar+.