Manchester City meets Inter Milan in the Champions League final

In the moment of intoxication, Pep Guardiola was the first to see reality again. When asked whether this football festival that his team had celebrated in the evening could now also be celebrated, the coach answered very soberly. “Unfortunately we don’t have time because we can win the Premier League on Sunday,” said Guardiola. So the after show party was cancelled. But his players had already let it rip on the big stage. And the big break is to follow anyway. The date and location have already been set: June 10th in Istanbul.

It is the lot of modern football that successes can rarely be enjoyed to the full. The dense game plan gives the following task in staccato, especially for successful clubs one game after the other. Even after special victories, there is little time to celebrate. There was no doubt that Guardiola’s Manchester City win on Wednesday night was outstanding. A 4-0 victory over Champions League winners Real Madrid in the second leg of the semifinals led the sky blues to the final of this year’s premier campaign.

Before Manchester City can crown themselves there, four other games are on the schedule. And Guardiola hopes that only two of them are relevant so that the preparation for the climax can be as extensive as possible. If Premier League pursuers Arsenal do not win in Nottingham on Saturday (6.30 p.m. on Sky), Manchester City are practically champions with a win over Chelsea on Sunday (5 p.m. on Sky). The following games in Brighton and Brentford would not matter. Either way, the overture for Istanbul is the FA Cup final against city rivals United on June 3rd.

“We feel unstoppable”

At the moment of success on Wednesday, Guardiola not only looked ahead, but also back. Because the reason for the gala that his players showed against Los Blancos went back a year for the Catalan football coach. At the time, Manchester City also met Real in the semifinals. After a wild 4:3 in the first leg in England, the Cityzens were eliminated in dramatic fashion. They led until injury time, conceded two goals and lost the overall duel in extra time. It was a trauma that no one forgot.

Especially not Guardiola, who deals with football day and night. A year ago he called the drama a “bitter pill” Manchester City had to swallow to be able to put on such an exceptional performance against Real Madrid. Goals from Bernardo Silva (23′ and 37′), Manuel Akanji (76′) and Julián Álvarez (90’+1′) showed how the power was distributed on the pitch. “I don’t think many teams would have done that with Madrid,” said Jack Grealish. “When we play at home, we feel unstoppable.”

Manchester City has not lost the last 25 home games in the Champions League. But Guardiola preferred to think about the defeat in Madrid a year ago. “All the pain that we had in a year, for a season, was there today. I feel like for a year we were afraid of what happened last season, but today we went out with everything we had,” he said. After the 1-1 in the first leg everything was finally open. And Real Madrid had shown often enough that they knew how to win tight duels in the end.

On Wednesday, however, this unleashing art in complicated situations was just an illusion. Manchester City constricted Real and would not let go of the helpless opponent. “Last season was so painful. People say it’s the players’ lack of character, but a year later we’re showing how special these players are,” said Guardiola, who gave insights into the psychological component of the game. “We accepted the defeat (in the 2022 semifinals against Real/ed.Red.). A year later we are in the final. Life always gives you a second chance.”



Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Real Madrid lost significantly in Manchester.

Guardiola has been a coach at the highest level for 15 years, first in Barcelona, ​​then at Bayern, now in Manchester. He won the Champions League twice with the Catalans, as well as a number of national titles and even more victories at all stations. Wednesday’s has the greatest value for him because of the performance and the circumstances. “That’s the highest when you consider the opposition and it’s the semi-finals of the Champions League,” said Guardiola. His German captain Ilkay Gündogan experienced a “wonderful evening”. He was “so proud of this team”.

He should be even prouder if three more trophies were soon to be in Manchester. The triple of championship, cup win and Champions League is possible. And that’s exactly what worries the brooding Guardiola. “We’re closer – and the players will think about it,” he said. Above all, the final in Istanbul against Inter Milan is obviously a big psychological challenge for Guardiola. “A final against an Italian team: people will say we’re favourites,” he said. “And that’s the worst thing that can happen.”