Manchester City-Real Madrid, Guardiola: ‘Inter? An Italian is never the best match’

Happiness painted in his eyes and a few words at the end of his Manchester City’s extraordinary 4-0 victory over Real Madrid which brought the Citizens back to the Champions League final after two years. Pep Guardiola he is satisfied with his team’s performance: “ We are in the Champions League final and this is something that doesn’t happen often I’m very happy because it’s the second time in three years – he says – Now there’s the championship with the match that can give us the title, then the FA Cup (final against Manchester United) and then we’ll prepare for the Champions League final”.

“Champions special but difficult, kisses? I sent them to Grealish”

A competition won on the Barcelona bench and never arrived elsewhere, neither in Munich with Bayern and not yet in Manchester, City side: “The Champions League is special but it’s difficult, today we had a great match especially in the first half, less so in the second, maybe it’s normal, we work a lot, but now we’re there. I had the feeling that we had the pain in our stomach that we felt last year and today we threw it out because people have often said that this team lacks character but this season we have shown how special this group of players is, I have to congratulate everyone because we always work towards important goals”. Specifically on the match: “I think the first match last year was similar, today we had the feeling of being ready, we were calm, I didn’t feel anxiety in the players, today we were ready to give this performance”. Explanation on you kiss sent to the field in the second half: “Li leaves Grealish, because there was a moment where he had to slow down because we couldn’t go on like this and he did, but today kisses are for everyone”.