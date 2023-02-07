“Sony-Global” has released a video in which Manchester City avatars run and play in a virtual world

Is the metaverse really that far away? in vegas, Sony has brought to life the virtual Manchester City squad made up of avatars in collaboration with the Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

Il Manchester Cityin collaboration with its partner Sony, aims to bring the avatars of their fans inside the virtual version of the Etihad Stadium which will allow players to actively participate in team activities and create new forms of fan engagement with their favorite athletes.

Sony used seven sensors to record footage and volumetric data of Manchester City players in order to digitally recreate them in an app, to be released later this year.

The partnership was first announced in November 2021. At the time, both Sony and Manchester City used the term “metaversoand described the effort as a proof of concept, which tells of the collaborative relationship.

