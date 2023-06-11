Manchester City: Treble winners welcomed home by fans after Champions League victory

Pep Guardiola led Manchester City to their first Champions League trophy

Manchester City were welcomed home by fans as they arrived back in the UK from Istanbul after winning the Champions League for the first time.

Pep Guardiola’s side beat Inter Milan 1-0 at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium on Saturday to complete the Treble.

They are only the second English men’s side to win the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League in the same season after Manchester United in 1999.

Supporters gathered at Manchester Airport as City landed at 16:20 BST.

Thousands more are expected to line the streets in Manchester city centre for a victory parade on Monday.

The City squad will travel in an open-top bus through the city, before a stage show takes place with Guardiola and his players.

Fans gathered to welcome the triumphant City squad home

Manchester City landed at about 16:20 BST on Sunday