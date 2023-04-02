Home Sports Manchester City turns Schlager impressively
Manchester City turns Schlager impressively

Manchester City beat Liverpool 4-1 (1-1) at the start of the 29th round of the English Premier League on Saturday and scored important points in the title fight with Arsenal. The “Citizens” fell behind, but still turned the game around impressively in Erling Haaland’s absence due to injury. The league leaders from London then also won 4-1 (1-0) against Leeds United.

