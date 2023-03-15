Manchester City will double Julián Álvarez’s salary to ward off his suitors
The ‘sky blue’ team are delighted with the performance of the Argentine player
Julián Álvarez’s great start at Manchester City leads the club to want to shield one of its stars. The ‘citizens’ do not want to let the Argentine escape for nothing and they would review the contract shortly to keep away potential interested parties in convincing him, as explained by the Daily Mail.
With this salary increase, which could double the currentthey will make sure to tie the former River Plate for one more season, thus extending their relationship until 2028.
big climb
According to the same information, Pep Guardiola’s team would pay him in concept of weekly salary a figure close to 114 thousand euros, reaching almost six million euros a year. Currently I would be charging 50 thousand pounds every seven days.
Although his salary will not be among the highest in the team, he is currently not assured of ownership. With a Haaland performing at an outstanding level, Julián waits patiently for the opportunity to play alongside the Norwegian. To date they have already done so six times.
Goals in all competitions
He is not the footballer most used by the Catalan coach, but when he gives it the opportunity, he knows that it answers him. The Argentine, displaying his great eye for goal, as he also demonstrated in the World Cup, has scored in all the competitions he has played.
5 goals in the Premier League, 2 in the Champions League1 in the FA Cup, another in the EF Cup and the first of the season in the Community add up to 10 goals in the 33 games he has played as a ‘sky blue’ player.
But it is not only his goalscoring ability, but also the facility he has to find spaces and help his teammates in attack that has triggered the interest of big clubs. City don’t want surprises and they’ll also let him know.