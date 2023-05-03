Manchester City – West Ham 3:0, the Hammers with Coufal were not enough for the giant, Haaland broke the record

City had overwhelming pressure from the start. West Ham held on to a tie after the first half thanks to luck as Grealish and Rodri hit the back of the net. Five minutes after the break, he broke the resistance of outsider stopper Aké with a header from Mahriz’s cross.

In the 70th minute, the Norwegian striker Haaland added insurance, who flipped goalkeeper Fabianski. The competition’s top scorer with his 35th league goal in one year broke the record of Andy Cole and Alan Shearer from the 1993/94 and 1994/95 seasons. Both reached the same goal in a time when the Premier League was played over 42 rounds.

Photo: Dave Thompson, CTK/AP Bernardo Silva and Vladimir Coufal in a head-to-head fight

Substitute Foden closed the scoring. While the reigning champions extended their league winning streak to nine games, West Ham suffered a third consecutive home defeat and are 15th, four points clear of the relegation zone.

The Reds dealt with Fulham

Liverpool beat Fulham 1-0 at their home stadium, their fifth consecutive win in the Premier League and they consolidated the fifth position. In the 39th minute, Salah, the team’s top scorer, converted the penalty, who improved to 18 league hits this season.