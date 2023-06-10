Home » Manchester City wins against Inter Milan
Manchester City wins against Inter Milan

The Citizens win their first title in the premier class in Istanbul. But the English, who have been so outstanding this season, are struggling in the 1-0 win over Inter Milan.

Manuel Akanji celebrates with Nathan Ake shortly after the final whistle.

Molly Darlington / Reuters

In football, the name Istanbul has a magical ring to it. Not just because of Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray, but also because one of the most spectacular football matches that club football has ever seen took place here. In 2005, Liverpool equalized a 3-0 deficit against AC Milan and won the Champions League final on penalties.

