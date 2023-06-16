Home » Manchester City won the Champions League final
Sports

Manchester City won the Champions League final

by admin
Manchester City won the Champions League final

Manchester City players celebrate winning the Champions League. (IMAGO / Laci Perenyi / IMAGO / Laci Perenyi)

The Champions League is the most important football competition in Europe. The final was in the city of Istanbul in the country of Türkiye. The Spanish soccer player Rodri scored the winning goal for Manchester City. German national player Ilkay Gündogan also plays for Manchester City. Both teams could have won the final. Inter Milan also had some chances in the game.

Manchester City also won the league and cup in the English football league this season. When a team does that, it’s called a treble. No other team in England has done that in over 20 years.

Manchester City players flew back to England on Monday after the Champions League final. Manchester City fans wanted to join the players in celebrating winning the 3 titles. There was a heavy thunderstorm in Manchester. So the celebration was postponed. In the afternoon the players drove through the streets on a bus and showed their trophies.

See also  Nadal survives crisis to advance to Wimbledon second round

You may also like

Bundesliga: Defender Moritz Jenz moves to VfL Wolfsburg

Kristaps Porzingis considers exercising $36 million release clause

Chess: Armageddon Series live at WELT, now it’s...

Arcore mourns Berlusconi: flags and scarves for him

Chinese Women’s Volleyball 2023 World League Live Channel...

Joselu becomes a symbol of Spanish football

Tennis tournament in Stuttgart: after a curious point...

Rugby, because Italy changed coach by saying goodbye...

Women’s football, Paolo Rossi’s widow as candidate for...

Dahoud is moving from BVB to Brighton &...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy