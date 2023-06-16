Manchester City won the Champions League final

Manchester City players celebrate winning the Champions League. (IMAGO / Laci Perenyi / IMAGO / Laci Perenyi)

The Champions League is the most important football competition in Europe. The final was in the city of Istanbul in the country of Türkiye. The Spanish soccer player Rodri scored the winning goal for Manchester City. German national player Ilkay Gündogan also plays for Manchester City. Both teams could have won the final. Inter Milan also had some chances in the game.

Manchester City also won the league and cup in the English football league this season. When a team does that, it’s called a treble. No other team in England has done that in over 20 years.

Manchester City players flew back to England on Monday after the Champions League final. Manchester City fans wanted to join the players in celebrating winning the 3 titles. There was a heavy thunderstorm in Manchester. So the celebration was postponed. In the afternoon the players drove through the streets on a bus and showed their trophies.