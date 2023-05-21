Home » Manchester City won the Premier League, the English football championship
Manchester City won the Premier League, the English football championship

Manchester City won the Premier League, the English football championship

Thanks to the defeat suffered by Arsenal on Saturday evening in the Premier League, Manchester City is mathematically champion of England. For City, who are currently four points above Arsenal with one game left in the league, it is their eighth league title in their 128-year history and their sixth in just the last decade, their third in a row. After winning the championship, the team coached by Pep Guardiola will play the second Champions League final in its history against Inter Milan in Istanbul, Turkey on 10 June. And on 3 June he will play another final, in the FA Cup, the English national cup, against Manchester United.

