Manchester City won the UEFA Super Cup for the first time after penalties

by admin

Manchester City’s footballers beat Sevilla on penalty kicks and won the UEFA Super Cup for the first time. At the Jorgos Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus, the Andalusian team was put in the lead in the 25th minute by forward Júsuf Nasírí, and in the 63rd minute, midfielder Cole Palmer equalized to make it 1:1. A draw in regular time was immediately followed by a shootout, in which only defender Nemanja Gudelj did not convert the penalty in the fifth series.

