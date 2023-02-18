Original title: Manchester City would be better without him?Haaland: I don’t care we have to start winning streak

Manchester City striker Haaland insists he will not routinely address criticism of his place in the squad, making new demands on his team-mates after temporarily returning to the top of the table with a victory over Arsenal in the Premier League.

Haaland has scored 32 goals for City so far this season, or 26 if you only look at the Premier League. In the Premier League supplementary match that just took place in the middle of the week, he helped the team beat Arsenal 3-1 and return to the top of the standings. Of course, it was on the basis of Arsenal having one game less. But it doesn’t matter, Haaland said, he knows how to help Manchester City create the best chances to defend their title.

In this season, while people marveled at his scoring numbers and efficiency, on the other hand, there was no lack of criticism. Haaland’s perceived lack of involvement in the game has sparked a weary debate in the media over whether City are better or worse off with him.

When Haaland himself responded to these criticisms, he seemed very dismissive: “This is my life, and there is nothing I can do. The most important thing is to win the game, do what the coach says, and perform. There will always be Some critics exist, but I don’t care. I can’t decide what people will say, I can only focus on myself and our team, enjoy life with the people around me, my family and friends.”

Talking about what he can bring to Manchester City’s title defense, the Norway striker said teams must fight for each other and demand more to keep the title race firmly in their own hands.

“Everyone at the moment is a champion and has relevant experience. We are still a good enough team. Over the past five seasons, this team has often ended up winning. We can’t forget that, I Know how good this team can be.”

“When we play games we have to stick together and demand each other. We have to start winning streaks and fighting for each other in every game, winning games is always difficult and we have to start winning more.”

“We’re going to recover, train a little bit and get ready for the next game. Because the next one is coming really soon and we have to keep our sharpness for the next game.”

Manchester City will play away against Nottingham Forest at 23:00 on February 18th, Beijing time, while Arsenal will play away against Aston Villa earlier. Manchester United, the third on the list, will play against Leicester City at home the day after that.

