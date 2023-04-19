Manchester United 1-0 Arsenal: United go four points clear at top of Women’s Super League

Alessia Russo is Manchester United’s top goalscorer in the WSL this season with nine goals

Manchester United beat fellow title challengers Arsenal to move four points clear at the top of the Women’s Super League in a match overshadowed by an injury to England captain Leah Williamson.

England striker Alessia Russo scored with United’s first shot on target on the stroke of half-time after Nikita Parris had got free down the right wing and pulled the ball back.

But the goal came 30 minutes after Williamson suffered what appeared to be a serious injury when her leg buckled underneath her, with the player, who can operate in central defence or central midfield, instantly signalling that she needed to be replaced.

It looked like she was going to be carried off on a stretcher, although that eventually was not needed, but Williamson looked in great discomfort as she limped off the field.

The 27-year-old, who captained England to victory at last summer’s Euro 2022 and who has played 43 times for her country, will be hoping the injury is not as serious as first feared, with the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand starting on 20 July.

England, one of the favourites to win the competition, play Haiti on 22 July, Denmark six days later and China on 1 August in their three Group D matches.

United are top of the WSL on 44 points from 18 matches, with Chelsea on 40 points from 16 games and Arsenal third on 38 points from 17 matches.

Vital win for double-seeking United

For United this result strengthens their chance of completing a league and cup double.

On Sunday they gained a dramatic 3-2 win over Brighton in the semi-final of the Women’s FA Cup, to move into the Wembley final for the first time, where they will face Chelsea.

Emma Hayes’ Blues, second in the league, are still favourites to retain their WSL title as they have two games in hand on United, but this was a vital three points for Marc Skinner’s side to maintain that pressure and continue their push to secure a top-three spot and Champions League qualification.

Russo’s goal came at the end of a tame first half, after Aoife Mannion had sliced a volley when well placed and Russo had fired just wide with a shot on the turn from 18 yards out.

The England striker nearly doubled her side’s lead three minutes into the second half but was denied by a fine save by visiting goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger.

United had to defend for large parts of the second half but held on for the victory to bolster their chances of becoming English champions for the first time.

Another injury blow for Arsenal

Arsenal would have gone top with a four-goal victory but remain third in the table and are now six points adrift of United and two behind Chelsea having played a game more than their fellow Londoners.

But the main concern would be yet another serious-looking injury to their team.

They were already without forwards Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema, following serious knee injuries, and only earlier this week club captain Kim Little was ruled out for the rest of the season because of a hamstring injury.

Boss Jonas Eidevall was already unhappy with the scheduling of this tie, coming before both legs of their Champions League semi-final against German side Wolfsburg, while Chelsea, also in the semi-finals, are without a match this midweek before taking on Barcelona.

Arsenal have already won the Continental League Cup this season and for them to still be in contention for a treble is a remarkable achievement considering their injuries to key players.

They had lost 3-2 at Emirates Stadium to United in November and rarely looked like winning the rematch at Leigh Sports Village.

Their only chance of the first half came when Frida Maanum’s low cross-shot was comfortably dealt with by England goalkeeper Mary Earps.

Victoria Pelova fired well over the top in the second half and Stina Blackstenius had an effort excellently blocked by home defender Mannion.

Away goalkeeper Zinsberger, up for a corner, nearly provided a dramatic moment with the last kick of the game but volleyed wide as the Gunners could not find an equaliser.