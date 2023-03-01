West Ham were ahead for 23 minutes before Nayef Aguerd’s own goal made it 1-1

Carabao Cup winners Manchester United came from a goal down to beat West Ham and move into the FA Cup quarter-finals in a frantic finish at Old Trafford.

Alejandro Garnacho curled in a last-minute strike past Alphonse Areola before Fred steered in an injury-time third goal to put the hosts into the last eight and see off the battling Hammers.

West Ham scored first early in the second half through Said Benrahma’s powerfully-struck shot which flew into the top corner past David de Gea.

The home players had thought the ball had gone out for a throw-in, with Diogo Dalot and Antony both stopping.

That allowed the space for Benrahma to exploit and score, with a video assistant referee (VAR) confirming Tomas Soucek had kept the ball in play.

United thought they had equalised through Casemiro’s header – only for it to be ruled out for offside after a VAR check.

But the home side did manage to equalise in the 77th minute when Nayef Aguerd, under pressure from Wout Weghorst, headed into his own net from Bruno Fernandes’ excellent corner.

However, Garnacho, who also scored a last-minute winner in United’s 2-1 win over Fulham in November, was the Old Trafford hero with a fine finish to put his side ahead. Fred added a third with virtually the last kick of the game.

A quick return to Wembley?

The home fans chanted about going to Wembley at full-time and they are only one game away from returning back to the national stadium for the semi-finals next month.

On Sunday they beat Newcastle 2-0 in the Carabao Cup final to pick up their first piece of silverware since May 2017, with the trophy held aloft pre-match by club captain Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes.

However, there was little fuss to the ceremony, a sign that the club’s targets lie higher than the Carabao Cup.

And United, who only just scraped into the Europa League by finishing sixth last season, are still fighting for every trophy in 2022-23.

The 12-time FA Cup winners are also in the last 16 of the Europa League and third in the Premier League, although 11 points behind leaders Arsenal after the Gunners thrashed Everton 4-0 on Wednesday.

They were 13 minutes away from losing to West Ham, before their impressive late rally took Erik ten Hag’s side through to a home tie with Fulham.

More to follow.

help How to play Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle. Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection West Ham United Squad number13Player nameAreola Squad number2Player nameJohnson Squad number27Player nameAguerd Squad number21Player nameOgbonna Squad number33Player nameEmerson Squad number11Player nameLucas Paqueta Squad number41Player nameRice Squad number28Player nameSoucek Squad number8Player nameFornals Squad number9Player nameAntonio Squad number22Player nameBenrahma Squad number7Player nameScam Squad number20Player nameBowen