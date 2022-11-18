Home Sports Manchester United against Ronaldo: ‘Active actions after the interview’
Manchester United against Ronaldo: ‘Active actions after the interview’

Manchester United against Ronaldo: ‘Active actions after the interview’

The club’s announcement after CR7’s harsh criticisms of the coach, teammates and owners: “We will not make any further comments until this process ends”

Manchester United have announced they have “initiated appropriate measures” in response to Cristiano Ronaldo’s controversial interview with Piers Morgan in which CR7 criticized manager Erik ten Hag, teammates and team owners.

The Premier League club’s legal team were waiting to review the full 90-minute interview footage. “Manchester United took the appropriate action this morning in response to Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent media interview,” the club said on Friday. “We will not make further comments until this process is complete.” Even if the legal team doesn’t talk about what action was taken, it’s very likely that the fight will continue with a lawsuit. Ronaldo, 37, is currently in Qatar to play in his fifth World Cup with Portugal, of which he is captain. The first game of the Portuguese, who are in Group H, is scheduled for Thursday against Ghana.

