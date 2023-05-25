Manchester sent Casemiro into the lead in six minutes, only to decide Saturday’s duel in Bournemouth (1:0). Going into the break, Martial prevailed, in the 73rd minute Fernandes scored a penalty kick, and Rashford, the team’s top scorer, quickly scored his 30th goal of the season.

Chelsea corrected the scree in the 89th minute thanks to Flix. United beat the Blues after more than nine years and six saves. At home in the league, they succeeded in ad.

Twelve Chelsea deepened the resulting crisis, winning only one of the last 13 matches. Kou Lampard today fielded the youngest starting line-up in the club’s history with an average age of 23 years and 238 days. As only the first coach in the Premier League, he has sent 24-year-olds to nine games since his arrest.





Gly: 6. Casemiro

45+6. Martial

73. Fernandes

78. Rashford Gly: 89. Felix Assemblies:

de Gea Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Lindelf, Shaw (46. Malaysia) Casemiro, Eriksen (70. Fred) Antony (28. Rashford), Fernandes /C/ (86. McTominay), Sancho Martial (70. Grenache). Assemblies:

Arrizabalaga (C), Chalobah, W. Fofana, Hall Chukwuemeka (82. Loftus-Cheek), Fernndez, Gallagher (82. D. Fofana) Madueke (82. Zj), Havertz (64. Flix), Mudryk (64). Puli). Nhradnci:

Butland Maguire, Dalot, Weghorst. Nhradnci:

Mendy Silva, Koulibaly, Gilchrist. lut cards: 75. Malacia lut cards: 75. E. Fernandez Decision: Attwell Hussin, West See also The play Cappelletti: "Me and the APU together because we think big" Poet divk: 73 561 Click on the online report



