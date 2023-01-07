Manchester United beat Everton to advance to FA Cup fourth round 2023-01-07 17:39:27.0 Source: Xinhua Net Sports

Author: Zhang Wei

Manchester United, which has been in good form recently, sent away Everton 3:1 at home in the third round of the FA Cup on the 6th. Recently, 10 wins in 11 games in all competitions, and eight consecutive victories at home. Manchester United’s record is eye-catching.

At Old Trafford, Manchester United took the lead after just four minutes. England striker Rashford broke through the cross from the left, and Anthony then outflanked the ball with a sliding tackle and scored the ball. Ten minutes later, the Everton player made a pass from the bottom of the penalty area. The ball missed between the legs of Manchester United goalkeeper De Gea. Cody took the opportunity to hit an empty goal and pulled the two sides back to the same starting line.

However, Cody, who made great achievements in the first half, made a big mistake in the second half. In the 52nd minute, Rashford made continuous fake moves from the left to get rid of the opponent’s defender and then crossed the center. Cody made an own goal by making a clearance. In stoppage time, Rashford made a penalty kick and scored in 5 consecutive games. Manchester United eventually won 3:1, two victories away from the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Manchester United’s FA Cup fourth-round opponents will be announced after the draw on the 8th, and the game will be played at the end of January.

From the 7th to the 8th, there will be many third-round matches of the FA Cup. Among them, the match between Manchester City and Chelsea on the 8th can be called the focus of this round. In the Premier League game on the 5th, Manchester City relied on Mahrez’s second-half goal to beat Chelsea 1-0 away.