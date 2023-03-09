Home Sports Manchester United – Betis in the Europa League: Schedule and where to watch the game on TV
Sports

Manchester United – Betis in the Europa League: Schedule and where to watch the game on TV

by admin
Manchester United – Betis in the Europa League: Schedule and where to watch the game on TV

03/09/2023 at 02:00

CET


Everything ready for the first leg between the English team and the Spanish team to start

Erik ten Hag’s squad qualified second in Group E; the verdiblancos, on the other hand, led Group C

Manchester United y Betis They are ready to play the first leg of the tie for round of 16 from Europa League to be held at Old Trafford.

In this regard, the group led by Erik ten Hag will come to the dispute after having agreed Second place in Group E. Con 15 points and +7 in goal differentialthe reds accumulated five wins and one loss during the group stage, while holding onto third place in the Premier League.

Besides, the verdiblancos finished the initial phase of the tournament in first place in Group Chaving added 16 points and +8 in terms of average goals after five wins y a tie . In the same way, it should be noted that, currently, the squad of Manuel Pellegrini It remains in fourth place in LaLiga.

SCHEDULE AND WHERE TO SEE THE EUROPA LEAGUE MATCH ON TV

The match between Manchester United y Betis from first leg of the Europa League round of 16 this will take place Thursday, March 9 at 9:00 p.m.and it can be seen in Spain through Movistar Champions League y Movistar+.

See also  Why go to the Smith Village in Val Gardena from this weekend

You may also like

Jesper Lindstrom injured in training

Indian Wells: Katie Swan loses to Cristina Bucsa...

Basketball Champions League: CL: Bonn after beating Vilnius...

«I didn’t make you so mean»- breaking latest...

Brighton & Hove whiz kid: Kaoru Mitoma and...

Pac-12 Tournament takeaways: Cal puts up little fight...

Champions League-Chubo Moting Nabry scored Bayern’s total score...

Unrest about the dismissal of CEO Kuyper

AC Milan vs Tottenham Hotspur: Back on the...

Arthur Rinderknech eliminated from entry by Jiri Lehecka...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy