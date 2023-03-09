Everything ready for the first leg between the English team and the Spanish team to start

Erik ten Hag’s squad qualified second in Group E; the verdiblancos, on the other hand, led Group C

Manchester United y Betis They are ready to play the first leg of the tie for round of 16 from Europa League to be held at Old Trafford.

In this regard, the group led by Erik ten Hag will come to the dispute after having agreed Second place in Group E. Con 15 points and +7 in goal differentialthe reds accumulated five wins and one loss during the group stage, while holding onto third place in the Premier League.

Besides, the verdiblancos finished the initial phase of the tournament in first place in Group Chaving added 16 points and +8 in terms of average goals after five wins y a tie . In the same way, it should be noted that, currently, the squad of Manuel Pellegrini It remains in fourth place in LaLiga.

SCHEDULE AND WHERE TO SEE THE EUROPA LEAGUE MATCH ON TV

The match between Manchester United y Betis from first leg of the Europa League round of 16 this will take place Thursday, March 9 at 9:00 p.m.and it can be seen in Spain through Movistar Champions League y Movistar+.